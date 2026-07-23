Jurewitz Law Group Welcomes Attorney Miguel Muro to San Diego Office

Miguel Muro, Attorney at Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers

Miguel Muro joins the San Diego office of Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers, handling personal injury and accident cases.

Every client who calls us is dealing with a disruption to their life, and my role is to help them get the support they need to move forward.” — Miguel Muro

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers has added Miguel Muro to its team of attorneys, with Muro handling personal injury and accident cases exclusively from the firm's San Diego office beginning this month.Muro was born and raised in Inglewood, California, and built his legal career from the ground up, starting as a legal assistant, then a law clerk, before becoming an attorney. That path gave him direct exposure to personal injury litigation and the real-world impact these cases have on clients and their families at each stage of a claim. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law, where he took part in organizations that support and advocate for marginalized communities.Muro originally planned to become a public defender, drawn to advocacy work on behalf of people facing difficult circumstances. Over time, he found that personal injury law offered a similar opportunity: helping individuals recover during some of the most challenging moments of their lives. In his new role, he focuses on helping injured clients obtain the support and resources they need to recover and move forward after an accident."Every client who calls us is dealing with a disruption to their life, and my role is to help them get the support they need to move forward," said Miguel Muro, Attorney at Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers.Muro joins the legal team at Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers, working on matters involving motor vehicle collisions, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death. From his San Diego office, he will represent clients from initial consultation through resolution, coordinating with the legal team to file claims, gather documentation, communicate with insurance carriers, and negotiate on behalf of injured clients throughout San Diego and the surrounding region.The addition of Muro to the San Diego office comes as the firm continues to expand its attorney roster to manage a growing volume of personal injury and wrongful death matters across both states, with new cases originating from car accidents, truck collisions, and other incidents throughout the San Diego area.About Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers:Jurewitz Law Group Injury & Accident Lawyers is a nationally recognized personal injury firm fighting for accident victims across California and Florida, with offices in San Diego, North County, and Tampa. Known for securing life-changing results, including a $19.15 million settlement for a mother and daughter killed by a tractor-trailer, more than triple the insurer's initial $6 million offer—the firm has recovered over $250 million for clients in catastrophic injury and wrongful death cases. Led by founder Ross Jurewitz, recipient of the Litigator Award™, a 10/10 AVVO rating, and media features in Time, Newsweek, and CNN, the team combines aggressive negotiation, fearless trial advocacy, and deeply personal client care. Offering free consultations and working exclusively on a contingency fee basis, Jurewitz Law Group delivers relentless, results-driven representation to help clients rebuild after life-altering accidents.Legal Disclaimer: Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not predict future outcomes.

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