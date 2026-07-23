Women Entrepreneurs to Open Three Wholesale Businesses With Hope for Haitians

Microloan Recipient Running a Home Restaurant Woman Entrepreneur Displaying Goods for Sale Haitian women learning business skills as part of their Microloan Training Haitian women discussing their business plans as part of training Hope for Haitians Logo

Together for Haiti Match Day could generate $21,000 to bring affordable inventory closer to women-owned businesses in rural Haiti

These women are not waiting for someone else to create change. Our role is to work alongside them and help remove barriers that limit what they can accomplish.” — Chris Weickert

ROCKFORD, IL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hope for Haitians plans to support the launch of three women-owned wholesale distribution businesses in rural northern and northeastern Haiti, bringing affordable inventory closer to entrepreneurs who currently lose time and income traveling long distances to purchase the goods they sell.The new businesses will serve women who operate small shops, food stands, agricultural enterprises, and other microbusinesses within their communities. By purchasing inventory closer to home, entrepreneurs can reduce transportation expenses, retain more of each sale, and spend more time operating their businesses and caring for their families.The expansion is the focus of Hope for Haitians’ participation in the 2026 Together for Haiti Match Day , July 20 through July 30. Qualifying donations of $50 to $1,000 receive a 50 percent match while matching funds remain available. If Hope for Haitians raises its $14,000 goal, the organization will receive the maximum $7,000 match, providing $21,000 for the initiative.Across rural Haiti, women are creating income and opportunity in communities where formal employment is limited. Through small businesses, they provide essential goods and services while using their earnings to meet household needs, educate their children, access healthcare, and build greater financial stability.For many entrepreneurs, however, obtaining inventory remains a significant obstacle. Women may spend hours traveling over difficult roads to reach larger markets where goods can be purchased. Transportation costs reduce already narrow profit margins, while time spent away limits their ability to serve customers and manage family responsibilities.Hope for Haitians began testing a wholesale distribution model to address this challenge. The pilot brings commonly needed goods closer to rural entrepreneurs and provides a practical model for local purchasing, inventory management, and distribution. The three planned businesses will extend that approach to additional rural communities.“These women are already doing the hardest part: building businesses, serving customers, and creating income through their own determination and hard work,” said Chris Weickert, executive director of Hope for Haitians. “When transportation and inventory costs are reduced, more of every sale remains with the entrepreneur. That income quickly becomes food, school expenses, healthcare, and purchases from other local businesses, extending the benefit from one woman to her children and the wider community.”The wholesale initiative builds upon Hope for Haitians’ Women’s Microloan Program, which has helped hundreds of women start or strengthen businesses through financing, training, mentoring, and ongoing support.The program is designed around the understanding that women entrepreneurs are economic multipliers. Their businesses generate household income, increase access to goods within rural communities, and circulate money through local markets. The planned wholesale businesses are intended to strengthen that impact by addressing a supply-chain barrier that individual entrepreneurs cannot easily overcome on their own.“The story of Haiti is not only one of crisis,” Weickert said. “It is also the story of people working every day to transform the economic future of their families. These women are not waiting for someone else to create change. Our role is to work alongside them and help remove barriers that limit what they can accomplish.”Hope for Haitians is one of 10 nonprofit organizations participating in the 2026 Together for Haiti Match Day, administered through the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.Donations must be made through TogetherForHaitiMatchDay.org by July 30. Because matching funds are limited, gifts made earlier in the campaign have the greatest opportunity to receive the match.About Hope for HaitiansFounded in 2001, Hope for Haitians partners with rural communities in northern and northeastern Haiti to create sustainable improvements in quality of life. Its programs address safe housing, clean water, education, healthcare, food security, agriculture, vocational training, and economic opportunity. Projects are developed with Haitian leaders and community members to strengthen local ownership, capacity, and long-term sustainability.For more information, visit HopeForHaitians.org About Together for Haiti Match DayTogether for Haiti Match Day is an annual giving campaign uniting ten organizations serving communities across Haiti. From July 20–30, 2026, qualifying gifts of $50 to $1,000 per organization receive a 50% match, with more than $50,000 in matching gifts available. Every donation and its match go directly to the organization selected by the donor.Learn more and support a participating organization at togetherforhaitimatchday.org.

Haitian women sharing how business training and microloans have open opportunity for them and their families.

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