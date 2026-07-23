Micro-Tech Endoscopy and Lovell Partner to Expand Access to Advanced Endoscopic Devices for VA, DoD, and IHS

MTE

Partnership expands federal access to innovative endoscopic technologies through Lovell's SDVOSB contracting expertise

Micro-Tech Endoscopy has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative technologies that help physicians improve patient care.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Micro-Tech Endoscopy, a global leader in innovative endoscopic medical devices, today announced a partnership to expand access to Micro-Tech's advanced technologies across federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Service (IHS).As part of the partnership, Lovell Government Services will serve as Micro-Tech Endoscopy's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, making the company's innovative endoscopic solutions available to federal healthcare providers through established government contracting channels.The partnership will initially bring several of Micro-Tech Endoscopy's flagship products to federal customers, including the DuraClip™ Hemostasis Clip, Precisor BRONCHOPulmonary Biopsy Forceps, and PrecisorEXL™ Pediatric Biopsy Forceps. These technologies provide clinicians with reliable solutions for gastrointestinal hemostasis, pulmonary tissue sampling, and pediatric gastrointestinal procedures, helping improve procedural efficiency while supporting high-quality patient care for Veterans, active-duty service members, and other federal beneficiaries.As Micro-Tech Endoscopy's Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor, Lovell will support the company's federal contracting strategy by making its products available through established government procurement channels. Micro-Tech's products are pending addition to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Once available, these contract vehicles will streamline the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals."Micro-Tech Endoscopy has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative technologies that help physicians improve patient care," said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. "We're proud to partner with their team to expand access to these advanced endoscopic solutions for the clinicians serving our nation's Veterans, active-duty service members, and military families.""We're excited to expand our reach into federal healthcare through this partnership with Lovell," said Scott VanderMeer, President of Micro-Tech Endoscopy Americas. "Veterans and service members deserve access to the same advanced endoscopic technology available anywhere else, and this collaboration helps make that possible."About Micro-Tech EndoscopyMicro-Tech Endoscopy is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of minimally invasive medical devices. With a presence in more than 90 countries, Micro-Tech partners with healthcare providers worldwide to advance patient care through innovative, high-quality, and cost-effective endoscopic solutions. For more information, visit www.us.mtmed.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor since 2013 and has a proven track record of helping medical, dental, and pharmaceutical manufacturers succeed in the federal marketplace. A four-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Lovell partners with companies to expand access to innovative healthcare solutions across the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), Indian Health Service (IHS), and other federal agencies through federal contracting and distribution expertise.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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