Men's Health Month, June 2026, Unites Communities to Improve the Health of Men and Boys

Men's Health Month Digital Media Toolkit, 2026 Free Resource for Awareness & Prevention Men's Health Mike & Veteran Men's Health Month Post Fuel & Flavor Fundraiser: Harley-Davidson Funds for Fathers on Father's Day 2026 Men's Health Network: Online Shop for Men's Health Month Awareness & Promotion Blog Post for Men's Health Month - Connecting over care, over Empathy for MHM and MHW

170+ proclamations, bipartisan leadership on Capitol Hill, national partners, fundraising, and education marked another successful Men's Health Month in 2026.

Men's Health Month succeeds because of the people and organizations that choose to make men's health a priority... We are grateful to everyone who joined us throughout June.” — Jennifer Thompson, VP at MHN

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men's Health Network (MHN) is proud to celebrate another successful nationwide Men's Health Month (MHM) and International Men’s Health Week (IMHW), which is the week leading up to Father’s day in America, and which brought together healthcare providers, hospitals, employers, nonprofits, educators, elected officials, volunteers, and community leaders to encourage men and boys to prioritize their health and get their health checks.Throughout June 2026 , organizations across the country promoted preventive care, encouraged routine screenings, hosted health fairs and educational events, shared evidence-based resources, and reminded men that taking care of their health helps families, workplaces, and communities.This year's theme, "Partners in Care: Advancing Men's Health Through Connection, Education, & Advocacy Across the Lifespan — for Better Lifespans," recognized that improving men's health is a shared responsibility through collaboration among healthcare professionals, policymakers, families, researchers, and community organizations; everyone must stand up and advocate for health and improved health outcomes."Men's Health Month succeeds because of the people and organizations that choose to make men's health a priority," said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President at Men’s Health Network. "Whether it was hosting an event, issuing a proclamation, sharing educational resources, supporting public policy, fundraising, or simply encouraging someone to schedule a checkup, every effort helped move men's health forward. We are grateful to everyone who joined us throughout June."National Recognition for Men's Health MonthSupport for MHM continued at every level of government.This year, more than 170 official Men's Health Month and Men's Health Week proclamations were issued across the U.S., including a Presidential Message recognizing Men's Health Week, gubernatorial proclamations, Canadian inclusion, and recognition from state legislatures, counties, cities, and municipalities.These proclamations help raise awareness of the importance of prevention, early detection, healthy lifestyles, and routine healthcare while encouraging communities to recognize men's health as a public health priority.The complete collection of proclamations are available:Men's Health on Capitol HillMen's Health Month also brought national attention to men's health policy.The 2026 Congressional Men's Health Event and Congressional Men's Health Caucus Panel Discussion welcomed Members of Congress, healthcare leaders, researchers, advocates, and public health professionals to discuss prevention, education, research, and opportunities to improve health outcomes for men and boys.The event featured remarks from Congressman Rich McCormick, Congressman Troy Carter, Congressman Ted Lieu, and Congressman Rob Menendez, followed by panel discussions focused on advancing men's health through collaboration and evidence-based public policy.The conversation also continued around H.R. 7602, the State of Men's Health Act, legislation that would direct the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to study the state of men's health in America and establish an Office of Men's Health.“The Men's Health Network is thrilled to support the introduction of the State of Men's Health Act,” said Ronald Henry, President of Men’s Health Network. “We know that the existing Federal offices of women's health have done important work to enhance the lifespans and quality of life for women. We look at the advances in women's longevity not in competition but in admiration. The gains in women's longevity give hope for similar advances for men. Too many American men are still dying too young, and that hurts all of us. Not only the men themselves, but also the wives, daughters, sons and sisters who love them, the employers who lose productive workers, and the communities which lose the men's contributions as taxpayers and as community builders.”During Men's Health Month, the legislation continued to receive support from organizations including the American Medical Association (AMA), American Urological Association (AUA), ZERO Prostate Cancer, and additional clinical and advocacy organizations.The full Panel Discussion at the Congressional Men’s Health Caucus Panel can be watched on YouTube, located, here: https://youtu.be/uIKVFv4AiP4?si=0oN9mH6Wh0Jwn82V Partners Across the CountryMen's Health Month is made possible through the work of organizations that dedicate their time and expertise to improving the health and well-being of men and boys.Throughout June, hospitals, employers, universities, nonprofit organizations, public health agencies, professional associations, and community organizations hosted health fairs, educational events, workplace wellness activities, webinars, screenings, and awareness campaigns.MHN also worked alongside partners including the American Sleep Apnea Association's Apnea Partners (ASAP) to expand education around sleep apnea and men's health, while organizations such as the Caregiver Action Network and the American Dental Hygienists' Association helped share preventive health information with their communities.MHN is thankful for their volunteer Ambassadors, who represented men's health in communities across the country by participating in health fairs, community events, educational outreach, and local awareness efforts throughout Men's Health Month.MHN also recognized the continued leadership of its Advisory Board, whose members represent medicine, nursing, research, behavioral health, public health, patient advocacy, and health policy. Throughout the year, these experts provide guidance that strengthens MHN's educational programs, policy initiatives, and community outreach.Special recognition is extended to Advisory Board members Dr. Julian Gallegos and Dr. Matt Curry for their continued leadership in advancing men's health nursing and strengthening the clinical foundation supporting men's health care. Their work, alongside colleagues across the nursing profession, continues to improve education, professional standards, and care for men and boys.Communities Took ActionCommunities across the country found meaningful ways to support Men's Health Month.The Binghamton University Rugby Football Club, led by Fundraising Chair Elijah Brown, challenged approximately 20 to 25 players to collectively run 1,000 miles while raising funds and awareness throughout June. The campaign raised $1,230, with proceeds supporting both Men's Health Network's year-round education and advocacy efforts and the university's rugby program.In New Jersey, Shoreline Harley-Davidson partnered with Men's Health Network during its Father's Day Fuel & Flavor + Great American Ride celebration. The event combined family activities, local businesses, motorcycles, live entertainment, and a community fundraiser supporting men's health awareness.Throughout the month, MHN also continued expanding educational resources through initiatives such as My Cancer, My Plan, the Certified Men's Health Educator ™ (CMHE) program, the Ambassador Program, webinars, podcasts, and new patient education materials developed in collaboration with healthcare and community partners.Looking AheadWhile Men's Health Month is observed each June, improving the health and well-being of men and boys remains a year-round effort.Men's Health Network will continue working alongside healthcare organizations, policymakers, researchers, employers, community leaders, and volunteers to expand educational resources, build meaningful partnerships across the healthcare landscape, support evidence-based policy, and encourage more men to seek preventive care and make informed decisions about their health.About Men's Health NetworkMen's Health Network (MHN) is a national, non-profit educational organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of men, boys, and their families through education, awareness, advocacy, prevention, research, and health promotion. Founded in 1992, MHN created National Men's Health Week, which was signed into law in 1994, and continues to lead Men's Health Month efforts while working with partners across the United States and around the world to improve health outcomes for men and boys.

The 2026 MHM Congressional Men's Health Event, Congressional Men's Health Caucus Panel Discussion

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