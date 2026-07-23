2026 Approved Wood Measurement Training - Orono
Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service
Date: July 23, 2026 - July 24, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM
Location: University of Maine Forest Field Office - 825 College Avenue, Old Town, Maine
Event Type: Workshop/Training
Topics include:
- Scaler's Licensing Law and Wood Measurement Rules, Mike Picard - State of Maine Weights and Measures
- Basics of Wood Measurements, Keith Kanoti University of Maine
- Defects and Deductions, Mark Vannah Licensed scaler and head scaler at Robbins Lumber Co.
- Insect ID/Wood Quarantine Presentation, Michael Parisio MFS Forest Entomologist
- "Hands on" log scaling, deduction and decay (Mark Vannah)
- Log Scaling & Lumber Grading, a tour of the sawmill to see logs opened up into lumber. Ben Lumbra O&R Lumbra
- Scaling High-Quality Veneer Grade Logs and Defect Description, Walker Day & Nathan Gould Columbia Forest Products
Day 1 - Thursday, July 23, 2026: University of Maine Forest Field Office - 825 College Avenue, Old Town, Maine
Day 2 - Friday, July 24, 2026: O&R Lumbra Hardwood Mill in Milo, Maine
Contact Name: Pete Johnson
Contact Email: pjohnson@sfimaine.org
Cost: $100
Co-Sponsor: University of Maine; Maine Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Inc; O&R Lumbra Hardwood Sawmill, Robbiins Lumber Company, Columbia Forest Products, The State of Maine
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