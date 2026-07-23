Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service

Date: July 23, 2026 - July 24, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM

Location: University of Maine Forest Field Office - 825 College Avenue, Old Town, Maine

Event Type: Workshop/Training Topics include: Day 1 - Thursday, July 23, 2026: University of Maine Forest Field Office - 825 College Avenue, Old Town, Maine Scaler's Licensing Law and Wood Measurement Rules, Mike Picard - State of Maine Weights and Measures

Basics of Wood Measurements, Keith Kanoti University of Maine

Defects and Deductions, Mark Vannah Licensed scaler and head scaler at Robbins Lumber Co.

Insect ID/Wood Quarantine Presentation, Michael Parisio MFS Forest Entomologist

"Hands on" log scaling, deduction and decay (Mark Vannah)

Day 2 - Friday, July 24, 2026: O&R Lumbra Hardwood Mill in Milo, Maine Log Scaling & Lumber Grading, a tour of the sawmill to see logs opened up into lumber. Ben Lumbra O&R Lumbra

Scaling High-Quality Veneer Grade Logs and Defect Description, Walker Day & Nathan Gould Columbia Forest Products Contact Name: Pete Johnson

Contact Email: pjohnson@sfimaine.org

Cost: $100

Co-Sponsor: University of Maine; Maine Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Inc; O&R Lumbra Hardwood Sawmill, Robbiins Lumber Company, Columbia Forest Products, The State of Maine



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