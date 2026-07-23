GLYNT.AI and Secaro partner for increased automotive supplier engagement and PCF reporting through Catena-X

The partnership makes it easier for North American OEMs to engage suppliers, and easier for suppliers to cost-effectively prepare PCF data for Catena-X.

As we accelerate expansion in North America, we welcome partners who make it easier for automotive suppliers to engage with Catena-X, and gain the powerful benefits of its unified, global platform.” — Hanno Focken, Managing Director, Catena-X Automotive Network Association

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLYNT.AI, Inc. and Secaro announce a partnership for Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) data preparation services through the Catena-X platform.The aim of the partnership is to bring GLYNT.AI’s automated, proven AI-powered data preparation system to the North American automotive ecosystem and to make that data available in the Catena-X platform.Global supply chains are under increasing strain and must adopt the digital technologies that provide the accurate and up-to-date information decision makers need. GLYNT.AI prepares Product Carbon Footprints using the activity-based method, ensuring that the data and reporting is fully aligned with financial reporting and with Catena-X and EU standards. GLYNT.AI is actively engaged in obtaining Catena-X certification. With thousands of automotive suppliers engaged on its platform, Secaro makes it easier for OEMs to activate supplier engagement.The partners have launched an early adopter program to take advantage of the grant opportunity from Catena-X and the International Data Space Association (IDSA) which provides funding -- up to $33,000 -- for suppliers who submit their first PCF on Catena-X in 2026.“We welcome partner activity that makes it easier for automotive suppliers to engage with Catena-X,” said Hanno Focken, Managing Director, Catena-X Automotive Network Association. “As we accelerate expansion in North America, our expert partners help deliver the powerful benefits of the unified, global platform.”“By combining our engaged supplier network and GLYNT.AI’s technical expertise, Secaro accelerates supplier PCF engagement. And using the grant opportunity, suppliers can quickly move from idea to action, meeting the new procurement requirements from leading OEMs including Ford, BMW, Nissan and Volkswagen.” said Kevin Brady, Chief Revenue Officer, Secaro.“The global automotive supply chain is quickly moving to PCF reporting, including data quality metrics. Every company is looking to take out unneeded manual efforts, and to simplify the multiple reporting requirements for the EU, California and customers. GLYNT.AI’s automated, audit-ready solution delivers that and more. We’re excited to use the 2026 grant program for Catena-X PCF submissions to engage early adopters.” said Martha Amram, CEO, GLYNT.AI.Both companies will be meeting with automotive suppliers at the upcoming Suppliers Partnership for the Environment Summit conference in Novi, MI July 27 - 29, 2026.BMW, Deloitte and GLYNT.AI are leading a special pre-summit workshop for PCF and Data Quality on July 27th, followed by a keynote address on July 29th.For more information on the Pre-Summit PCF and Data Quality Workshop: https://supplierspartnership.glueup.com/event/pre-summit-workshop-data-quality-for-pcfs-184863/ For more information on the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment Summit: https://supplierspartnership.glueup.com/event/sp-innovation-summit-2026-162012/ For more information on Catena-X: https://catena-x.net/ For more information on the grant opportunity from Catena-X and IDSA: https://catena-x.net/news/e23-million-data-space-accelerator-launched-to-fast-track-sme-integration-within-the-catena-x-ecosystem/ ABOUT GLYNT.AIGLYNT.AI is the market leader for finance-grade sustainability data, serving businesses around the world. As the rigorous data layer that every sustainability team needs, GLYNT.AI replaces manual, scattered and semi-automated efforts with a single system that extracts and unifies data from complex input files — in varied languages and formats — and delivers structured, audit-ready sustainability data, ready for corporate reporting and PCFs. With 99.5% accuracy, 9X more data coverage, a 5-month payback, and 95% fewer emissions than LLMs for the same tasks, GLYNT.AI delivers superior business performance. GLYNT.AI is currently participating in the official Catena-X certification process and is on track to become a certified Catena-X partner.Learn more at https://glynt.ai/. Communications Contact: Meetra Fallahi, Partner Manager, meetra@glynt.aiABOUT SECARO.IOAbout SecaroSecaro (previously Manufacture 2030) is a supply chain intelligence network helping organizations decarbonize by combining data, AI, and collaboration in one ecosystem. It reduces the cost and complexity of supply chain decarbonization for the pharmaceutical, automotive, consumer goods, and retail sectors.Secaro's primary data includes corporate, facility, and product information, allowing network members to share insights and leverage collaborative action. The network is already used by global brands including M&S, Ocado Retail, AstraZeneca and Honda. Secaro is expanding its intelligence network to support members mitigate risks, build resilience, and boost performance across supply chains. Learn more at https://secaro.io/. Communications Contact: Julie Williams, Marketing Director, JulieWilliams@secaro.io

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