Pierre Fitzgibbon joins Jolt Capital as Operating Partner

Jolt Capital welcomes Pierre Fitzgibbon, a seasoned business leader, investor and corporate director as Operating Partner.

PARIS, CANADA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jolt Capital, the leading private equity firm specializing in European growth deeptech companies, welcomes Pierre Fitzgibbon, a seasoned business leader, investor and corporate director with an extensive background spanning strategy, finance, industry and public policy, as Operating Partner.From October 2018 to September 2024, Mr. Fitzgibbon served as Quebec’s Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, also holding the roles of Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Montreal Region, where he played a central role in shaping the province’s industrial and innovation strategy.Before entering public office, he was one of the Managing Partners at Walter Capital Partners (2015–2018), President and CEO of Atrium Innovations (2007–2014), and Vice Chair of National Bank Financial and CFO of National Bank of Canada (2002–2007). Earlier in his career, he held senior finance, strategy and business development roles at Telesystem International Wireless, Chase Capital Partners in Hong Kong, Domtar and Peerless Carpet Corporation, having started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in audit and management consulting.Mr. Fitzgibbon is currently a Special Advisor to Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP and sits on the boards of several private companies, as well as the Advisory Board of Concordia University’s Volt-Age program and the Board of Fondation HEC Montréal.At Jolt Capital, he joins an extremely experienced group of a dozen operating partners, working hand in hand with a growing team of value creation partners, distributed across the globe.Jean Schmitt, President of Jolt Capital, declared “We have decided to accelerate Jolt Capital’s growth in Canada and further strengthen our global team dedicated to value creation. For these two reasons, we are proud to welcome Pierre Fitzgibbon as our new operating partner. His background in finance, his expertise in complex industrial and economic environments, and his deep understanding of international issues are all assets he will be able to bring to the growth of our portfolio companies.”“I have had the privilege throughout my career of supporting companies through periods of transformation and growth. Joining Jolt Capital is an exceptional opportunity to help advance world-class technologies and support the entrepreneurs building tomorrow’s industry leaders. I look forward to working alongside the Jolt team and the management teams of its portfolio companies to accelerate growth and create lasting value” said Pierre Fitzgibbon.Mr. Fitzgibbon holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from HEC Montréal and has obtained the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) title in Québec.ENDSAbout Jolt Capital ( www.jolt-capital.com Jolt Capital is a leading private equity firm specialized in growth investing in deeptech companies, with a mission to build future European leaders with a global focus. Since 2011, Jolt Capital invests in European B2B companies with revenues between €10M and €50M. Jolt Capital’s team is composed solely of experienced investors and managers of high-tech companies. Its proprietary AI platform, Jolt.Ninja, enables enriched sourcing, accelerated due diligence and automatic detection of investment or acquisition targets. Jolt Capital is located in Paris, Lausanne, Copenhagen, Milan, Montreal, Seoul, Tokyo, and London.Press ContactsContact media general (Steele & Holt / France)jolt@steeleandholt.com +33 6 33 73 85 16For more information about Jolt Capital:Philippe Perez (Head of Marketing)philippe.perez@jolt-capital.com +33 6 23 82 67 19

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