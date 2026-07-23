The Leader's Floor Lookout: Thursday, July 23, 2026

Here’s what to watch for on the House Floor today:

Empowering Americans with Disabilities in the Workforce

Millions of Americans have achieved the American Dream through the opportunity to work, build careers, and provide for their families. However, many Americans with disabilities face unnecessary barriers to employment because of outdated policies and unclear eligibility rules.

Nearly 60 percent of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries say they want and believe they are able to work within the next two to five years. Yet fewer than one percent of SSDI beneficiaries leave the program each year.

Americans with disabilities who want to work should have every opportunity to do so. That is why, today, House Republicans are advancing the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act. The bill reauthorizes a provision of the Social Security Actallowing the Social Security Administration (SSA) to conduct demonstration projects that test alternative policies to help SSDI beneficiaries who are able to work reenter the workforce. It also prohibits the SSA from conducting demonstration projects that would reduce a participant's overall income.

Rep. Austin Scott’s measure, H.R. 8884, the Removing Barriers to Work for Disabled Americans Act, will allow the SSA to test different program rules to promote work for disabled Americans and improve work outcomes, so that every American can have an equal opportunity to excel in the workforce.

House Republicans are committed to expanding opportunities for all Americans – including disabled Americans.

