How Two Sisters Are Quietly Building the Mediterranean's Next Swimwear House Cap Spartel Club

UAE swimwear house founded by French-Moroccan sisters is winning over Khaleeji shoppers with artist-designed prints and meaningful colors

Comfort and quality are non-negotiable, resort pieces are made locally in the UAE sourced with premium material, with swimwear manufactured globally depending on the style.” — Nora Co-Founder

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some houses are named for their founder. Others are named for a place that has pulled at painters and mapmakers for centuries. Cap Spartel Club belongs to the second kind. The exact point where the Atlantic meets the Mediterranean once marked the edge of the known world; the Caves of Hercules sit just beside it, and ships have read its light for bearings since before the name was written down. It is the same coastline that drew Eugène Delacroix to Morocco in 1832, and later held Henri Matisse and Yves Saint Laurent in Tangier, chasing this strait's exact ultramarine across canvas after canvas. It is where French-Moroccan sisters Sophia and Nora begin every conversation about the house they've built: two coastlines, one instinct, multiculturalism as a strength rather than an identity crisis.

The two coastlines were never a concept. They were their childhood: Provence's olive groves, summers between the ochre light of the Fez medina and the sea at Tangier, that particular blue running unbroken along the north coast from Cabo Negro to Tétouan. For years, the sisters watched that exact light, borrowed for a season and forgotten by the next, standing in for lavender fields and Marseille soap on one side, medina archways and mint tea on the other, in campaigns for brands with no real claim to either place "Of course we don't have the capacity to produce like a multinational," Sophia says. "We started small, and we're growing the way small houses grow, one collection at a time. This place isn't a trendy reference for us. It's where we're from, our memories, part of our identity."

That instinct shows up first in color, treated with the seriousness most houses reserve for their signature fabric. Provence arrives as a pale lilac, drawn from lavender fields and violet soap. Marrakech deepens into a dark burgundy plum lifted from zellige tilework and lantern light. Tangier, Cap d'Antibes, and Bodrum each follow the same rule: a color is not chosen until it has earned the place it represents. Every pattern is developed alongside an artist working inside their own visual tradition, a Brazilian colorist, a Moroccan Amazigh artist, a British designer, with Nora and Sophia closely involved in every print. "A color has to mean something before it's allowed near the fabric," Sophia says. "We wanted a woman to wear a story on her body, whether she knows the whole of it or not."

That same precision defines the house's most distinctive decision: one continuous line, from full coverage to bikini, held to a single standard of fabric, cut, and finish. "We wanted to cater to every kind of woman, on her different days and moods," Nora says. "Comfort and quality are non-negotiable." Resort pieces are made locally in the UAE, with swimwear manufactured globally. "The UAE is a true crossroad of the world, and the infrastructure it offers entrepreneurs is unmatched," Nora says. "I' am lucky to call it home for thirteen years."

This specificity, more than any campaign, has built the label's following in the GCC. The biggest surprise: the founders expected a largely European customer, but Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar embraced the brand first. "We were genuinely surprised," Sophia says. "These shoppers are among the most stylish in the world, and we're proud they've chosen us." International retailers have taken note, with early conversations underway with global department stores.

The founders describe the road ahead: raffia bags with Moroccan artisans, more resort pieces made in Morocco and in the UAE, and perhaps one day a collection for the mountains, from Megève to Michlifen. "We don't want to dress women only at the beach," Nora says.

For now, the house is still young, each collection released with the patience of a much older maison "We didn't build this to stay a small house forever," Sophia says. Nora puts it simply: "We want to build something as big as that, one day."

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