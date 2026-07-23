Actigraphy Devices Market Report Examines Leading Companies And Growth Opportunities

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The Business Research Company's Actigraphy Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for actigraphy devices, which track sleep and physical activity patterns, has experienced notable expansion recently and is set to continue its upward trajectory. With growing health awareness and advances in wearable technology, the outlook for this sector remains highly promising. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and significant trends shaping the actigraphy devices market’s future.

Actigraphy Devices Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026

The actigraphy devices market has witnessed impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.59 billion in 2025 to $2.81 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This earlier expansion has been driven by a surge in sleep disorder prevalence, heightened awareness around circadian rhythm health, a rise in sleep-related research studies, broader use of wearable health gadgets, and stronger demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools.

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Looking ahead, the market is poised for continued robust growth, with expectations to reach $3.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.5%. This anticipated rise is largely due to the growing use of remote patient monitoring systems, deeper integration of actigraphy within digital health platforms, the development of personalized sleep therapy options, expanded applications in clinical trials, and increasing emphasis on preventive management of sleep health. Key trends during this period include wider adoption of wearable sleep trackers, incorporation of actigraphy data into mobile health applications, demand for long-term sleep monitoring solutions, expansion of clinical and home-based monitoring services, and improvements in data precision and patient adherence.

Understanding Actigraphy Devices and Their Functionality

Actigraphy devices are wearable, non-invasive instruments designed to measure and record physical activity and rest cycles over prolonged durations. Their main function is to monitor sleep-wake patterns and activity levels by detecting movement, which aids in diagnosing sleep disorders and assessing disruptions in circadian rhythms. This continuous tracking provides valuable objective data for healthcare providers to analyze sleep quality and make informed treatment decisions.

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Key Factors Fueling Demand for Actigraphy Devices

One of the primary drivers for the actigraphy devices market is the rising incidence of sleep disorders worldwide. These disorders impair sleep quality, timing, or duration and negatively impact overall health and daily functioning. An increase in screen time has exacerbated this issue by disturbing natural circadian rhythms through prolonged exposure to blue light, which suppresses melatonin production. Actigraphy devices are vital in this context as they offer continuous, non-intrusive monitoring of sleep patterns over extended periods, providing clinicians with accurate data to support diagnoses and tailor treatments. For example, a November 2023 report from the UK’s National Health Service revealed that 37.8% of children aged 8 to 16 experienced sleep problems at least three times in the past week. Moreover, sleep issues affected 76.5% of individuals likely suffering from mental disorders and 25.0% of those without mental health conditions. This growing prevalence of sleep difficulties is expected to significantly boost demand for actigraphy devices.

Regional Insights Highlight North America’s Market Leadership

In 2025, North America stood as the largest market for actigraphy devices. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth prospects.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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