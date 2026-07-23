Ibiza among priciest car rental destinations in Europe, survey reveals.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ibiza, the popular Balearic holiday destination, ranks as the 3rd most expensive destination to rent a car this summer, according to a survey conducted by Cheapcarrental.com , a leading car rental comparison engine.The survey examined prices across 60 European destinations during August 2026. Each destination’s main airport was used as the pick-up and drop-off point.In Ibiza, visitors will have to spend an average of €597 per week for the cheapest available rental car. Leading the ranking is Tromsø, located in Northern Norway, at an average of €821 per week.Looking at the other Balearic islands, Menorca ranks as the 7th most expensive at an average of €504 per week. On the other hand, Mallorca is significantly more affordable at only €235 per week.Among the least expensive car rental destinations in Europe are Alicante, Malaga, and Tenerife, where you should find a rental car for below €150 per week.The following table shows the 10 most expensive car rental destinations in Europe. The prices shown reflect the average weekly rates for the most affordable rental car available between August 1 and August 31, 2026.1. Tromsø (TOS) – €8212. Cagliari (CAG) – €6343. Ibiza (IBZ) – €5974. Ireland West (NOC) – €5325. Oslo (OSL) – €5166. Reykjavik (KEF) – €5157. Menorca (MAH) – €5048. Bordeaux (BOD) – €4559. Edinburgh (EDI) – €44110. Cardiff (CWL) – €439For the full results of the survey, please check:

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