Influential Women Features Kirtna Charavda: Revenue Growth Strategist, Entrepreneur And Founder Of Self-Love Bestie

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise Sales Leader Combines More Than 20 Years of Revenue Leadership with a Mission to Empower Women to Build Successful Businesses and Lives They LoveIrving, Texas – Kirtna Charavda is a revenue growth strategist, entrepreneur, speaker, podcast host, and executive sales leader whose career has been built on one simple belief: meaningful relationships create extraordinary results.For more than 20 years, Kirtna has helped organizations accelerate revenue, build strategic partnerships, develop high-performing sales teams, and create sustainable business growth across enterprise SaaS, artificial intelligence, fintech, retail, consulting, and technology. Throughout her career, she has generated over millions in enterprise revenue by helping companies solve complex business challenges while fostering long-term client relationships built on trust.While her corporate success has been significant, Kirtna believes her greatest accomplishment is helping people recognize their own potential.As the founder of Self-Love Bestie, she is building a movement dedicated to empowering ambitious women to become more confident, financially independent, emotionally resilient, and unapologetically authentic. Through coaching, digital education, speaking engagements, and online content, she encourages women to stop settling for less and start creating lives they genuinely love.Kirtna is also the host of the Your Self-Love Bestie Podcast and co-host of Tea Time with B & Kit, where she shares candid conversations about entrepreneurship, leadership, confidence, relationships, career growth, mindset, and personal transformation. Her message reaches professionals, entrepreneurs, and women navigating life transitions who are seeking practical strategies to create success without sacrificing themselves in the process.“Self-love isn’t selfish,” Kirtna says. “It’s the foundation for everything else. When you know your worth, you negotiate differently, lead differently, build healthier relationships, and create opportunities you never thought were possible.”Long before entering executive leadership, Kirtna built her entrepreneurial foundation by owning a successful wedding and event planning company. Running her own business taught her firsthand the importance of branding, customer experience, operations, marketing, and resilience. That experience continues to shape her approach today, allowing her to connect with both corporate executives and business owners from a place of genuine understanding.Over the course of her career, Kirtna has consistently been recognized for her ability to build revenue through relationships rather than transactions. She has partnered with Fortune 500 organizations, negotiated complex enterprise agreements, led multimillion-dollar portfolios, developed sales organizations from the ground up, and coached professionals into leadership positions. Her experience spans multiple industries, proving that communication, adaptability, and strategic thinking are among the most valuable business skills any leader can possess.Beyond business, Kirtna is deeply committed to serving her community through nonprofit leadership and civic engagement. She currently serves as President of Dallas Summit, an organization dedicated to developing and connecting women leaders throughout North Texas, and as Chairman of the Board for Love Is: A Ministry to Teen Parents, where she helps advance initiatives that support young families and strengthen local communities. She believes leadership is measured not only by business success but also by the positive impact made in the lives of others.As a speaker and mentor, Kirtna regularly shares insights on revenue growth, enterprise sales, women in leadership, personal branding, entrepreneurship, confidence, and self-love. Her ability to combine business expertise with authentic storytelling has made her a trusted mentor for professionals seeking to elevate both their careers and their lives.Looking ahead, Kirtna is focused on expanding the Self-Love Bestie brand through speaking engagements, coaching programs, online education, podcasting, and strategic partnerships that inspire women to lead with confidence and create lasting success. She is passionate about helping others understand that true success is not measured solely by titles or income, but by the freedom to build a life aligned with one’s values and purpose.Whether she’s leading revenue strategy, speaking on stage, coaching a client, or recording a podcast episode, Kirtna remains committed to one mission: helping people realize that the most powerful investment they will ever make is in themselves.Through her work, she continues to demonstrate that business excellence and personal empowerment are not separate journeys; they are strongest when they grow together.Learn More about Kirtna Charavda:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/kirtna-charavda Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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