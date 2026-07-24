Micro Drama Market Expansion Drives New Production Approaches

Producer Shaohan Ma

BEIJING, CHINA, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In March 2026, Disney+ launched its vertical video feature “Verts” and introduced Locker Diaries, its first micro drama project designed specifically for vertical viewing. The project adopted a mobile-first format and was distributed through platforms including Disney+ and TikTok.Beyond changing viewing experiences, the Disney+ project also reflected a broader shift in short-form content production, with streaming platforms placing greater emphasis on early-stage planning, production coordination and audience-oriented development strategies. In China, the micro drama Lucky Sweet Wife with Boy-girl Twins represents another example of local production teams exploring these approaches, combining creative development, production management and audience considerations within short-form content production.During the project’s development stage, producer Shaohan Ma and the production team established a workflow covering script development, character design, visual planning and content strategy. Based on the narrative characteristics of vertical-format storytelling, the team organized different production stages and coordinated creative decisions with operational requirements to create a structured approach to project execution. The series focuses on family relationships and personal growth, requiring coordination among character interactions, narrative pacing and visual presentation. During production, the team evaluated factors including performance approaches, scene design and production arrangements to align the storytelling approach with mobile viewing environments.The project team also incorporated digital platform characteristics and audience analysis into its distribution planning. By examining content ecosystems and user viewing behaviors on platforms such as Douyin and Kuaishou, the team adjusted its content distribution approach to better align with different platform environments. The series later accumulated more than 30 million views across platforms.As global platforms continue to explore micro drama formats, the production approach behind Lucky Sweet Wife with Boy-girl Twins offers a valuable reference for international creators seeking to balance creative development, production efficiency and audience engagement in short-form storytelling.

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