Incorpify Unveils Major U.S. Product Update and Opens $5 Million Seed Round After Reaching $1.9 Million in Revenue

Luca Rubino - CEO of Incorpify AI & Carolin Wais - Partner at P&P at Plug & Play HQ in Sunnyvale, CA, USA Incorpify AI Platform Incorpify AI Product Incorpify AI Co-Founders at Work

The U.S. business services technology company introduces a major update to its platform for forming and operating companies across the globe

Most formation platforms stop once the company has been created. We believe that is where the real relationship with the business begins” — Luca Rubino, Founder and CEO of Incorpify.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incorpify today announced a major update to its U.S. company formation product and the opening of a $5 million seed round to accelerate product development, expand its U.S. operations and support the international growth of its platform for forming and managing companies across borders.The announcement comes as Incorpify crosses $1.9 million in cumulative revenue since inception, supports live company formation journeys across the United States, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and wins Hub71’s Corporate Service Provider RFP in Abu Dhabi.The company is currently operating from New York and preparing to open a new U.S. headquarters to support its growing team, technology and domestic operations.The major product update introduces a new formation experience for founders establishing companies in the United States. It brings AI-powered guidance, jurisdiction-specific workflows, identity verification, documents, payments and operator review into a single platform.Rather than treating formation as a one-time filing, Incorpify retains the information collected about the company’s ownership, structure, jurisdiction, documents and operational requirements. That information can then support future services across accounting, tax, payroll, banking, compliance, insurance, visas and corporate administration.The company plans to use the proceeds from the seed round to accelerate product development, grow its technology and operational teams, strengthen its U.S. presence and support further international expansion.“Most formation platforms stop once the company has been created. We believe that is where the real relationship with the business begins” said Luca Rubino , Founder and CEO of Incorpify.“Formation gives us the first complete picture of a company: its ownership, structure, jurisdiction, documents and activities. That information should not be discarded after the filing. It should become the foundation for managing accounting, tax, payroll, banking, compliance and every other obligation that follows.”From company formation to business infrastructureCompany formation is often presented as a straightforward filing process. For international founders entering the United States, however, decisions about entity type, state of incorporation, ownership, fundraising plans, physical presence, tax identification and regulated activities can have long-term consequences.Conventional formation websites typically collect those decisions through static forms. Once the company has been incorporated, founders are often directed to separate providers for banking, accounting, payroll, tax, insurance and compliance, with little or no information shared between them.Incorpify is building its platform around a different model.During the pre-incorporation process, founders receive AI-powered guidance beside the questions they are completing. They can understand why information is being requested, ask follow-up questions and receive explanations based on the context already provided during the formation journey.A question about entity type, for example, can be considered alongside the founder’s nationality, ownership structure, planned fundraising activities, expected operating location and access to an SSN or ITIN.The information collected during onboarding then remains connected to the company after incorporation.Inside the Incorpify dashboard, founders can access their company profile, ownership information, documents, people, application status, key dates and active workflows through the same environment.The platform is designed to connect that company record with the services the business will need next. Accounting, tax, payroll, banking, insurance, compliance and corporate administration are not presented as unrelated products, but as parts of the same operating environment.“The long-term opportunity is much larger than helping someone file incorporation documents,” Rubino said. “We are building the infrastructure through which a founder can establish a company, operate it and eventually expand it across borders without rebuilding the entire administrative system every time.”A major update to the U.S. productThe latest product update significantly changes how founders move through the U.S. company formation process.International founders can complete questions covering ownership, nationality, fundraising plans, operating location, physical presence, entity type, state of incorporation and access to an SSN or ITIN.Their answers inform the formation path, required documentation, service options and integrated checkout experience.AI-powered guidance appears directly within the process, allowing founders to ask questions without leaving the formation journey or restarting the conversation with a separate support provider.The platform retains the context accumulated throughout the process, helping Incorpify connect each founder’s questions with the relevant company information, operational workflow or human specialist.The objective is not simply to make online forms faster. Incorpify is using formation as the starting point for a continuing system through which founders can manage the company after it has been established.Technology combined with human expertiseIncorpify does not position AI as a replacement for qualified legal, tax or compliance professionals.The platform combines technology with human specialists who can review complex cases, manage regulated processes and intervene when professional judgment is required. Qualified advisors and government authorities remain responsible for regulated advice, official submissions, approvals and final decisions where applicable.The AI acts as an information and coordination layer. It helps founders understand the process, organizes company information and connects questions to the relevant workflow, service or specialist.Behind the customer experience, Incorpify’s operational system brings customer requests, identity verification, documents, payments and internal reviews into a unified environment.Founders receive a guided experience, while Incorpify’s team can see what has been completed, what information is missing, what is blocked and where human action is required. Both sides work from the same underlying company record.Building across jurisdictionsWhile the latest product update is centered on the United States, Incorpify’s broader strategy is international.Different countries require different ownership structures, documents, government procedures, pricing models and compliance processes. Incorpify represents these differences through jurisdiction-specific workflows and service configurations within the same technology architecture.The company currently supports live formation journeys across the United States, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.For international founders, that infrastructure can provide continuity between markets. A founder may establish a U.S. company for fundraising or commercial operations while maintaining shareholders, employees or existing entities in the Middle East or elsewhere.Instead of building separate local websites and operational systems for every jurisdiction, Incorpify is developing one platform capable of adapting to the requirements of each market.The company’s selection through Hub71’s Corporate Service Provider RFP provides further validation of that approach.Based in Abu Dhabi, Hub71 connects startups with access to capital, commercial opportunities, talent and international markets. The selection establishes Incorpify as a recognized service provider within one of the region’s leading technology ecosystems and creates an additional channel through which the company can support startups entering and operating in the United Arab Emirates.Building AI for high-stakes business processesUsing AI in company formation and business administration carries a different level of responsibility from many general-purpose chatbot applications.Incorrect information can affect a company’s ownership, legal structure, tax exposure, compliance obligations, banking applications and ability to raise capital.Incorpify says its evaluation suite includes 321 question-based test cases drawn from real-world formation scenarios. New releases are required to meet a 95 percent pass threshold, with nightly staging evaluations used to identify potential regressions before they reach customers.The platform can also fall back to structured questions if the AI layer becomes unavailable, allowing founders to continue the formation process without becoming dependent on a single interface.The company believes the most effective model for complex business services will combine AI, structured workflows and human review rather than relying entirely on automation or traditional professional services.A recurring relationship with the businessThe commercial thesis behind Incorpify extends beyond the initial formation fee.Incorporation creates the first structured record of the company, including its shareholders, jurisdiction, activities, identity documents and expected service requirements.Once the company exists, the founder still has to manage tax registrations, accounting, payroll, banking, insurance, compliance dates, ownership changes, document requests and future filings.These requirements create the potential for a longer-term relationship between Incorpify and the business.Formation becomes the initial acquisition point, while the recurring obligations of operating the company support ongoing services and revenue. Information verified during onboarding can continue to be used as the business grows, hires employees, raises investment or expands into additional jurisdictions.This model has already helped Incorpify generate more than $1.9 million in cumulative revenue, providing an operating foundation for the company’s latest product update and seed round.With live operations across three jurisdictions, institutional validation from Hub71, a major U.S. product update and a $5 million financing round now underway, Incorpify is entering its next stage of growth.The company is also preparing to establish a new U.S. headquarters that will support its growing domestic operations and long-term expansion.Incorpify is betting that the next generation of business infrastructure will not be organized around individual filings or disconnected service providers. It will be organized around the company itself and the information required to operate it throughout its lifecycle.Founders can explore the updated U.S. company formation product at incorpify.ai/pre-incorporation.About IncorpifyIncorpify is a U.S. business services technology company building infrastructure for founders establishing and managing companies across borders. Its platform connects jurisdiction-specific formation workflows with identity verification, documents, payments, accounting, tax, payroll, banking, insurance, compliance, visas, corporate administration and human expertise. Incorpify currently supports live formation journeys in the United States, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

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