RefillGenie Offers Spanish-Language Access for Same-Day Prescription Refills Across 49 States

Physician-founded RefillGenie offers Spanish-language prescription refill access via text across 49 states and D.C., having served 15,000 patients nationwide.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RefillGenie, a physician-founded telehealth service based in Jersey City, New Jersey, offers Spanish-language access to its text-based, same-day prescription refill platform for patients across 49 states and Washington, D.C. The service has reached a significant milestone, having treated its 15,000th patient.

For Spanish-speaking adults across the United States who depend on daily medications, accessing timely prescription refills can become difficult during travel, insurance transitions, or other disruptions to regular care. Refills can slip through the cracks during life's unexpected moments, and for patients managing chronic conditions, staying on prescribed medications is essential to preventing serious complications. RefillGenie was created by physicians who observed patients experiencing harm from running out of essential medications, and the service addresses this gap through a text-based process that connects patients with a doctor quickly and without a scheduled appointment.

Spanish-speaking patients can navigate the refill process — from initial health questions to prescription delivery — in Spanish. The service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with a standard turnaround time of 12 hours, and most refills arriving sooner.

The RefillGenie process involves four steps:

• Patients answer a few health questions.

• Patient information is verified.

• Patients complete a brief text conversation with a doctor.

• An approved prescription is sent electronically to the patient's selected local pharmacy.

Key features of the service include:

• Spanish-language access: Patients can navigate essential refill information and instructions in Spanish.

• No appointment required: Eligible refills can be requested without scheduling a video or in-person visit.

• Text-based and secure: The service operates through encrypted, HIPAA-compliant text and web forms.

• Available 24/7: The platform is accessible at any hour, every day of the week.

• Fast turnaround: A standard turnaround time of 12 hours is available, with most refills processed sooner.

• Designed for existing medications: The service bridges temporary gaps in care for eligible, established prescriptions.

Patients who have used the service report straightforward and reliable experiences. Cam S., a patient, shared: "The process for this service is seamless and easy, and is backed by very caring providers. I felt supported through the entire process, with my provider going above and beyond. If you can't get to your regular medical team, I highly recommend RefillGenie! Will use again."

The service has been particularly relevant for patients navigating unexpected healthcare disruptions. Drew C., who used the platform after a loss of insurance coverage, said: "Need medication due to loss of insurance and it seriously saved my life. It's hard going between jobs and getting cut from insurance without the reassurance of if you can't get your regular medication or not. I was worried using this company but they're actually really quick and efficient and very reassuring."

Scott G. similarly described the experience: "Refill Genie was very easy to use. The ordering process was clear and straightforward, and delivery was fast. I will definitely use this service again."

RefillGenie operates as a temporary bridge rather than a replacement for a patient's primary care provider. When bloodwork is required as part of the refill process, it is ordered and interpreted by the medical team as part of the service. Patients are encouraged to reconnect with a local provider for ongoing care needs. The service is available across Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Patients seeking to use RefillGenie's prescription refill service or to learn more can visit https://refillgenie.com/ or call +1 (929)-274-3052. News and updates are available at https://refillgenie.com/news/.

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About RefillGenie Inc.

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/h2MXW1Tnr1wYhNbX6

Note to Editors

• RefillGenie is a telehealth company that provides medication refill services to patients in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

• The company was founded by Dr. Stephen Kelly and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

• RefillGenie's mission is to remove barriers to medication access and ensure patients can easily manage their health, even during times of uncertainty or transition.

• The company offers a user-friendly, text-based service with transparent pricing and direct communication with licensed physicians.

• RefillGenie does not intend to replace primary care doctors. It serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care and prevent complications from conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

End of Press Release.

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