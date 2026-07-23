Influencing how Australia translates national climate targets into credible sector plans

What we’re solving

Australia’s Net Zero Plan provides a whole-of-economy framework for reducing emissions over time.

However, its effectiveness depends on how well policy, investment and delivery are matched to national ambition through credible sector-level plans.

Our impact

Climateworks Centre helped shape Australia’s sector plans, underpinning policies that now commit nearly A$28 billion to economic transition and emissions reduction, and securing demand‑side action in energy planning through the introduction of the Demand‑side Statement of Opportunity (DSOO).

How we drove change

Climateworks sought to ensure Australia’s net zero target is backed by robust, evidence‑based sector plans that translate national ambition into practical action.

Drawing on our deep, sector‑specific programs of work, we engaged closely with government stakeholders over many years – earning trust, demonstrating relevance and ensuring our analysis could be understood and applied, rather than simply published.

When the government released its sector plans in 2025, Climateworks’ impact on national climate policy was clear.

Citations throughout the plans showed that our research directly underpinned decarbonisation strategies and policies for core sectors – industry, energy, the built environment and finance – helping to lay the foundations for whole-of-economy action.

These citations are not symbolic.

Policies citing our work now allocate nearly A$28 billion toward transitioning the economy and reducing national emissions – representing a transformative investment in Australia’s future.

Energy is at the heart of this transition.

For more than a decade, Climateworks has championed ‘demand-side’ measures, such as energy efficiency and smarter energy use, as essential to achieving least-cost decarbonisation.

We consistently called for the introduction of a DSOO, including through nine formal submissions and our participation in Minister Chris Bowen’s Energy and Adaptation Roundtable.

The government has since committed to establishing the DSOO in its Electricity and Energy Sector Plan.

This reform embeds demand-side action into national energy planning for the first time – helping to reduce emissions, lower system costs and strengthen energy reliability.

What’s next

In 2026, we are committed to turning ambition into action.

Our evidence-based and solutions-focused advice has helped set Australia on a pathway towards net zero.

As the nation reaches a new phase of implementation, we will continue to drive progress – ensuring targets and policies deliver real climate solutions.

Help accelerate action on net zero

Climateworks’ impact is built on the foresight, generosity and commitment of our philanthropic supporters.

We are proud to work alongside trusts, foundations, private donors, philanthropic associations and wealth advisers whose continued support strengthens our ability to drive meaningful climate action across Australia and Southeast Asia.

Please consider contributing to our impact in 2026 via a donation towards our work.

Your support will help us accelerate ambitious, evidence-based action for net zero.

You are also welcome to reach out to the philanthropy team directly at supporters@climateworkscentre.org.