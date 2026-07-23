College Farm Trust partners with the Jeremy Coller Foundation with aim to reopen College Farm to the public

Aerial view of College Farm

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- College Farm Trust, the registered charity which owns College Farm in Finchley, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the Jeremy Coller Foundation, to create the conditions for the refurbishment, rebuilding and reopening to the public of the College Farm site.College Farm is a much-loved local community landmark, held on charitable trust by College Farm Trust. The site has been closed to the public for over 25 years, with buildings at the site in a poor state of disrepair and in many cases containing toxic asbestos. The cost of refurbishment and rebuilding of the various Grade II listed farm buildings and the ancillary barns and offices which will be required if the site is to be reopened to the public is likely to be very substantial.A new board of trustees was appointed to College Farm Trust in May 2025. The new board is comprised of local residents and includes former long-serving Finchley and Golders Green MP, Mike Freer, and Chairman of the Finchley Society, Mick Crick.The new board of trustees has been focused on finding an appropriate partner with a shared vision and the resources to underwrite the necessary costs. Last summer, the new board of trustees entered discussions with the Jeremy Coller Foundation (JCF), a major charitable institution which seeks to create positive impact on globally critical issues such as building a sustainable food system. JCF is also the principal funder of the Science Museum’s Future of Food exhibition currently on exhibit in London.College Farm Trust is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with the Jeremy Coller Foundation for the potential provision of funding which, subject to obtaining the appropriate regulatory and planning consents, will allow the site to be refurbished, rebuilt and reopened to the public in due course.Chris and Jane Ower have run College Farm for the benefit of the local community and the resident animals for almost 50 years. In that time, they have steered the Farm through the foot and mouth and BSE crises and various attempts by others to change the use of the Farm. The Owers have been involved in the discussions with the Jeremy Coller Foundation and are supportive of its plans to allow the Farm to be reopened to the public.At an Extraordinary General Meeting of College Farm Trust held 06/06/26, its members voted to adopt new Articles of Association under which JCF became the sole member of the Trust. As a subsidiary of JCF, College Farm Trust will continue to be an independent registered charity with the same objectives and will retain its own independent board of trustees.Alan Jacobs, Chair, College Farm Trust:“College Farm has a rich history as London’s leading model dairy farm and more recently as a popular visitor attraction. However, it has been closed to the public for 25 years. The new board of trustees has been focussed on developing a plan for the reopening of this much loved and greatly missed facility, focussed on educating young people about the history and future of farming. We have been very encouraged by the positive discussions we have held with the Jeremy Coller Foundation and have now entered into a long-term partnership which we believe will herald a bright new future for College Farm.”Chris Ower, Tenant Farmer of College Farm for almost 50 years:“Jane and I have run College Farm for almost 50 years and have fought hard at every turn to ensure the Farm is preserved for the enjoyment of the local residents and school children. Before the foot and mouth crisis of 2001, we held regular open days with thousands of visitors. It has been a source of great frustration that the Farm has had to remain closed to the public for the past 25 years due to the poor condition of the buildings. We hope to be able to work with the Jeremy Coller Foundation to secure its long-term future and look forward to a time when we can welcome the public back to enjoy the animals and the unique environment of College Farm.”Jeremy Coller, Chair, Jeremy Coller Foundation:“I have very fond memories of visiting College Farm in my youth and am very much looking forward to taking my grandchildren to visit the animals and to enjoy everything the Farm has to offer when the buildings and farm have been restored to their former glory. College Farm has played an important part in our local community, educating children about animals and farming and I look forward to College Farm reopening and building on its rich history.”ENDS-----------About College Farm TrustCollege Farm is located in Finchley at 45 Fitzalan Road, London N3 3PG.College Farm Trust (registered charity: 1074936), has owned College Farm since 2006, was established to manage and conserve the Farm, focussing on its environmental, historical and architectural heritage, with the aim of educating the public, in particular children, young people and disabled people.A statutory inquiry by the Charity Commission was opened into CFT in August 2024 which investigated a range of concerns about the decision making of former trustees. The Charity Commission appointed an Interim Manager to oversee the process of appointing new members and trustees, which led to the appointment of the current trustees. The current trustees are now tasked with taking CFT forward and delivering its charitable purposes. The Charity Commission inquiry into historical matters at CFT will be completed in due course.About the Jeremy Coller FoundationThe Jeremy Coller Foundation (registered charity: 1163970) addresses the consequences of intensive animal agriculture for human health, the environment, animal welfare and global sustainability with the aim of supporting the transition to a more sustainable food system. The Foundation’s flagship initiatives include The FAIRR Initiative; the Coller Animal Law Forum; The Jeremy Coller Centre for Animal Sentience at the LSE; and the Coller Dolittle Challenge for Interspecies Two-Way Communication. JCF also supports several initiatives in business and venture education and pensions innovation worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.