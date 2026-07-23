Forthright Properties Expands Manitoba Portfolio with Launch of Harvest Gate in Oak Bluff

Forthright Properties presents Harvest Gate — modern suites and townhomes at 151 Macdonald Rd, Oak Bluff, just 12 minutes from Winnipeg.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forthright Properties, a family-owned, professionally managed residential company established in 2011, offers apartment and townhome suites at Harvest Gate, located at 151 Macdonald Rd, Oak Bluff, Manitoba. Situated 12 minutes from Winnipeg in the Rural Municipality of Macdonald, the community serves families and individuals seeking value-added, modern living that pairs suburban comfort with accessible city conveniences.

Harvest Gate is positioned as a practical choice for households of all sizes. Schools, shopping centres, and recreational areas are within short reach of the property. Whether commuting to Winnipeg or spending time in the surrounding area, residents at Harvest Gate are positioned to benefit from a quiet neighbourhood setting alongside proximity to the services and amenities of a major urban centre.

Each suite at Harvest Gate is designed around an open-concept layout and equipped with a range of contemporary building features, including:

• Modern open-concept living areas with vinyl plank floors

• Large kitchen island with built-in dual sink, dishwasher, and full-size stainless steel appliances (fridge and stove included)

• In-suite laundry in every unit

• Walk-in closets (select suites)

• Generous balconies for private outdoor space

• Air conditioning and individual thermostats

• High-efficiency central gas heating

• 40-gallon dedicated hot water tank

• Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) — a system that brings in fresh outdoor air while recovering heat from outgoing air, improving energy efficiency

• Sound-resistant walls

• Cable-ready and internet-ready connectivity

Forthright Properties manages apartment and townhome communities across 23 property locations in Manitoba, serving residents in Winnipeg and within a 60-kilometre radius. The portfolio spans multiple communities, including Headingley, West St. Paul, Oakbank, Selkirk, Île-des-Chênes, Lorette, Niverville, Saint-Adolphe, Steinbach, Blumenort, and Oak Bluff, among others. Across its full portfolio, the company manages more than 1,500 rented apartments, housing over 4,000 residents.

"Harvest Gate reflects our commitment to providing well-designed, functional homes for families and individuals across Manitoba," said Mr. Varun Singh, Marketing Manager at Forthright Properties. "Oak Bluff is a welcoming, family-friendly community with strong local amenities, and Harvest Gate is well-positioned to serve those who value both the quiet of suburban living and easy access to the city."

The experience of living in a Forthright Properties community is reflected in the accounts of current residents:

"I have been a tenant with Forthright Properties about 3 years now. I continue to be impressed by their service. No place is without hiccups, but everytime an issue has come up I have been met with a prompt and professional response. Any frustrations are addressed in a timely manner. Very accommodating and friendly staff. Suites are well equipped and nice. I would recommend forthright to anyone who's looking for a home." — Jeff T., Forthright Properties Resident

"We have been renting from Forthright Properties for approximately 1 year and they have been nothing but fantastic. Had a leaky dishwasher which was fairly new and maintenance replaced with brand new one. Any requests my wife and I have had, they were dealt with immediately." — Jeff M., Forthright Properties Resident

"I was helping my friend with getting her first apartment through Forthright and I just wanted to say that it was the best experience I've ever had with a property management company. (and I've lived in quite a few places!) The leasing staff was very nice and the office staff were extremely helpful over the phone. I would highly recommend Forthright to anyone looking for a new place!" — Autumn L., Forthright Properties Resident

Forthright Properties provides an online leasing process that allows prospective residents to compare suites, submit inquiries, and apply directly through the company's website. The team — comprising leasing professionals, maintenance personnel, resident relations managers, and customer support staff — shares the goal of making every step of the rental process straightforward. The company provides 24-hour help service across its portfolio.

Families and individuals interested in Harvest Gate or other Forthright Properties communities are encouraged to visit https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/, call +1(204) 222-8582, or explore the company's blog at https://www.forthrightproperties.ca/blog for additional information and real-time suite availability.

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About Forthright Properties

Forthright Properties, established in 2011 and headquartered in Navin, Manitoba, is a family-owned, professionally managed company dedicated to providing modern housing. With a rapidly growing portfolio of properties, Forthright is committed to delivering fresh, innovative, and functional design in all of its suites. The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, ensuring everyone has a clean, attractive, and safe place to call home.

Contact

7 Green Acres Lane

Navin, MB, R5T 0H2

Canada

Phone: 204-222-8582

https://maps.app.goo.gl/qd4xPUtHHJFFTCrK8

Note to Editors

• Forthright Properties was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Navin, Manitoba with a satellite office in Headingley

• The company serves residents in Winnipeg and within a 60 km radius, including small cities and towns.

• Forthright Properties' portfolio has grown rapidly over the years, showcasing their expertise in property management and development.

• The company's team consists of property managers, leasing coordinators, and maintenance staff.

• For media inquiries, please contact Varun Singh, Marketing Manager or Leasing at Forthright Properties.

End of Press Release.

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