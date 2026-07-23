Transocean Equipment Management Explains What Goes Into the Cost of Shipping Container Delivery

Transocean Equipment Management breaks down shipping container delivery costs and highlights its commitment to transparent pricing and customer service.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As more businesses and property owners shop online for shipping containers , many expect the buying experience to mirror ordering products from major e-commerce retailers. Transocean Equipment Management says that expectation often leads to confusion about delivery pricing, hidden fees, and customer service. The family-owned company is responding by emphasizing a different approach built on transparency, relationships, and honest communication.Since Owner and Operator Benjamin Williams took over the company following founder Bob Gaines' retirement in 2023, Transocean Equipment Management has continued to prioritize the kind of personalized service that larger national suppliers often struggle to provide. Benjamin works alongside his daughter, Allison Hubbard, who serves customers through the sales team, making the company a true multi-generational family business."When someone calls us, they're talking to people who genuinely care about getting the job right," Williams said. "We're not trying to push customers through a call center or surprise them with extra charges after they've committed to buying a container. We believe in being upfront from the very beginning."One of the biggest misconceptions the company encounters involves delivery costs.Unlike consumer products shipped through parcel carriers, shipping containers require heavy-duty equipment, commercial drivers, and carefully planned logistics. The final delivery cost depends on several factors, including travel distance, fuel costs, the size and weight of the container, site accessibility, and whether permits are required for transport.Rather than advertising unrealistically low prices that grow with additional fees, Transocean Equipment Management provides comprehensive quotes that clearly explain the costs involved before an order is placed."Our customers appreciate knowing exactly what they're paying for," Williams said. "If there are challenges with the delivery site or additional transportation requirements, we discuss them upfront. That's how we've built long-term relationships and earned repeat business."That customer-first philosophy extends beyond pricing. Every customer has access to knowledgeable professionals who can answer questions about selecting the right container, preparing a delivery site, scheduling transportation, and planning for future container needs.The company also offers bulk discounts for customers purchasing multiple containers or placing repeat orders, helping contractors, developers, government agencies, schools, and businesses reduce overall project costs.Serving customers across eight states throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, Transocean Equipment Management combines regional inventory, dependable delivery, and personalized support to help customers find the right storage or shipping container without the frustrations commonly associated with larger, mass-market suppliers."Our business has grown because people value honesty," Williams added. "Customers remember when a company treats them fairly, answers the phone, and stands behind what it promises. That's something we never want to lose as we continue to grow."About Transocean Equipment ManagementTransocean Equipment Management is a family-owned supplier of new and used shipping containers serving customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. Owned and operated by Benjamin Williams, with Allison Hubbard serving on the sales team, the company provides container sales, delivery, and customized storage solutions backed by transparent pricing, responsive service, and long-term customer relationships.

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