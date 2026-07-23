Chickpeas Market to Reach US$29.0 Bn by 2033 Driven by Rising Health Demand

The chickpeas market to grow from US$ 18.2 billion in 2026 to US$ 29.0 billion by 2033, at a 6.9% CAGR, driven by rising plant-based protein demand

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global chickpeas market is experiencing steady growth as consumers increasingly shift toward plant-based protein sources, nutritious food ingredients, and sustainable dietary alternatives. According to the latest market analysis, the global chickpeas market size is estimated to reach US$ 18.2 billion in 2026 and is projected to expand to US$ 29.0 billion by 2033, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. The market growth is being supported by rising awareness regarding the nutritional benefits of chickpeas, increasing adoption of vegetarian and vegan diets, and growing utilization of chickpeas across food processing industries.

Chickpeas are gaining significant popularity due to their high protein content, dietary fiber properties, essential minerals, and versatility across multiple food applications. The increasing demand for plant-based protein ingredients among health-conscious consumers is encouraging food manufacturers to incorporate chickpeas into snacks, ready-to-eat meals, flour products, beverages, and meat alternative formulations. In addition, the expansion of functional food categories and increasing preference for clean-label ingredients are further strengthening market opportunities.

The growing global focus on sustainable agriculture and environmentally responsible food production is also contributing to the expansion of the chickpeas market. Chickpeas require relatively lower water resources compared with several other protein sources, making them an attractive crop for sustainable food systems. Furthermore, advancements in food processing technologies, increasing investments in pulse-based product innovation, and expanding international trade networks are expected to support market growth throughout the forecast period.

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Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

• Kabuli Chickpeas

• Desi Chickpeas

By Form

• Dried/Raw

• Flour & Powder

• Ready-to-Eat Products

By Application

• Food & Beverages

• Animal Feed

• Nutraceuticals

• Industrial

By End-user

• Food Processors & Manufacturers

• Household/Retail Consumers

• Food Service Operators

• Institutional Buyers

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Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific currently represents the leading region in the global chickpeas market due to high production levels, widespread consumption, and strong cultural integration of chickpea-based foods. Countries such as India, Pakistan, and Australia are among the major contributors to global chickpea production. India remains one of the largest consumers and producers, with chickpeas forming an essential component of traditional diets and food processing industries.

North America is witnessing significant market growth due to increasing consumer interest in plant-based proteins, gluten-free products, and healthy snack alternatives. The United States and Canada are experiencing rising demand for hummus, chickpea flour, and innovative chickpea-based products as consumers increasingly adopt healthier dietary patterns.

Europe represents another important market, supported by growing demand for vegan and vegetarian food products, sustainable ingredients, and functional nutrition solutions. Countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy are witnessing increased consumption of chickpea-based foods due to expanding awareness of plant-based diets and Mediterranean-inspired cuisines.

Unique Features and Innovations in the Market

The chickpeas market is evolving rapidly through advancements in food technology, product innovation, and sustainable agricultural practices. Modern food manufacturers are developing innovative chickpea-based products that cater to changing consumer preferences, including plant-based meat alternatives, protein-rich snacks, gluten-free bakery products, and ready-to-eat meals.

Advanced processing technologies are enabling companies to improve chickpea ingredient functionality, enhance nutritional value, and create products with improved taste and texture. Chickpea protein extraction technologies are gaining attention as manufacturers seek sustainable alternatives to traditional animal-based proteins. These innovations are supporting the development of plant-based beverages, protein powders, and functional nutrition products.

Artificial intelligence and data analytics are increasingly being utilized in agricultural applications to optimize crop production, monitor soil conditions, and improve supply chain efficiency. AI-powered farming solutions help farmers enhance productivity by analyzing weather patterns, crop health data, and resource utilization.

Market Highlights

The global chickpeas market is primarily driven by increasing demand for plant-based protein sources and growing awareness regarding healthy dietary choices. Consumers worldwide are increasingly seeking nutritious food options that support wellness while aligning with sustainability goals. Chickpeas offer an attractive combination of affordability, nutritional value, and versatility, making them a preferred ingredient among households and food manufacturers.

The expansion of vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian diets is significantly influencing market growth. Food companies are introducing chickpea-based alternatives to traditional animal-derived products to address rising demand for sustainable protein solutions. Chickpea-based burgers, snacks, pasta, and dairy alternatives are gaining popularity among consumers seeking healthier and environmentally friendly options.

Regulatory support for sustainable agriculture and plant-based food innovation is also contributing to market expansion. Governments and agricultural organizations are promoting pulse cultivation due to its environmental benefits, including improved soil health and reduced dependence on resource-intensive crops.

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Key Players and Competitive Landscape

• ADM

• Agrocorp Processing Australia

• AGT Food & Ingredients Inc.

• Ardent Mills

• Avena Foods

• Bean Growers Australia

• Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (DSP)

• ETG Group

• Grain Processing Corporation (GPC)

• Ingredion Incorporated

• MT Royal

• Nutriati Inc.

• Superior Pulses

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The future outlook for the global chickpeas market remains highly positive as demand for plant-based nutrition, sustainable food ingredients, and functional products continues increasing worldwide. The growing adoption of alternative proteins and health-focused diets is expected to create significant opportunities for chickpea producers, processors, and food manufacturers.

Technological advancements in agriculture, including AI-powered crop management, precision farming, and IoT-based monitoring systems, will play an important role in improving productivity and ensuring consistent supply. These technologies will help farmers optimize resources, increase yields, and address challenges associated with climate variability.

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