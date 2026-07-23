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House Judiciary Committee Refers Jack Smith to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) referred former Special Counsel Jack Smith to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution after Smith seemingly made willfully and intentionally false statements during his December 17, 2025, deposition. 

Read the full letter here
 

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House Judiciary Committee Refers Jack Smith to DOJ for Criminal Prosecution

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