unconnected.org and Q-KON partner to bridge the digital divide across underserved African frontiers

Our mission at unconnected.org is to create sustainable business models that work in even the world's most underserved communities, enabling meaningful connectivity at scale” — Mea Thompson, CCO at unconnected.org

SOUTH AFRICA, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a collaborative effort to improve rural and humanitarian communications, unconnected.org, a global non-profit organisation dedicated to bringing sustainable internet access to isolated communities, has announced a partnership with Q-KON , the satellite engineering company behind Twoobii Smart Satellite Services. The joint initiative aims to help bridge the digital divide by delivering reliable, cost-effective satellite connectivity to off-grid communities, schools, clinics, and remote economic hubs across Sub-Saharan Africa.The digital divide continues to limit economic, educational, and healthcare opportunities for millions of people living beyond the reach of traditional mobile and fibre networks. By combining unconnected.org’s community-funded models and on-the-ground deployment frameworks with Q-KON’s technical infrastructure, this collaboration introduces a practical, multi-orbit approach to closing these connectivity gaps."Our mission at unconnected.org is to create sustainable business models that work in even the world's most underserved communities, enabling meaningful connectivity at scale," said Mea Thompson, CCO at unconnected.org. "Partnering with Q-KON allows us to combine GEO and LEO satellite technologies to deliver the most cost-effective solution for each location. By improving the return on investment for the local partners managing these deployments, we create long-term, commercially sustainable connectivity where every stakeholder has skin in the game. This approach ensures networks continue to grow and thrive long after the initial deployment. That's how we close the digital divide at scale: not through charity, but by making connectivity economically viable for everyone involved.""For nearly four decades, Q-KON has focused on reducing infrastructure constraints across the African landscape," stated Dr Dawie de Wet, Group CEO of Q-KON. "This alliance with unconnected.org underscores the versatility of our Twoobii smart satellite architecture. By pairing Avanti's established GEO capacity with Eutelsat’s OneWeb high-performance LEO constellation, we are creating a reliable, independent, and multi-orbit data backbone to help connect previously unreached areas."To address varying local demands, the collaboration splits the service delivery into two distinct technological pillars managed by Q-KON: Twoobii-GEO (Powered by Avanti Communications)Utilising high-throughput Ka-band satellite capacity from Avanti Communications, this service focuses on delivering reliable, affordable broadband. It provides an economically sustainable data backbone ideal for public Wi-Fi hotspots, community centres, and primary educational facilities trying to manage high data costs."We are pleased to support this joint initiative alongside unconnected.org and Q-KON," commented Gamze Aydin, Senior Vice President for Africa at Avanti Communications. "Avanti’s satellite fleet was built with the goal of unlocking potential through connected communities. Providing the robust GEO capacity for the Twoobii service ensures that remote schools, clinics, and villages gain a stable, sustainable digital foundation to grow and learn." Twoobii-LEO (Powered by Eutelsat OneWeb)Leveraging Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites, this deployment pillar brings enterprise-grade, high-speed, and low-latency (sub-70 millisecond) connectivity to remote frontiers. It is engineered to support real-time cloud operations, digital financial transactions, and data architectures for regional administrative hubs, learning centres, and off-grid health clinics.A spokesperson from Eutelsat OneWeb highlighted that low latency has become paramount as the demand for real-time applications and cloud services expands into every market segment. By integrating their LEO constellation capabilities into Q-KON's Twoobii ecosystem for the vital unconnected.org initiative, they are actively helping to bridge the infrastructure divide and deliver fibre-like speeds to the most remote corners of the subcontinent.Overcoming Continental ChallengesUltimately, this partnership represents a shared commitment to confronting the massive geographical, infrastructural, and socio-economic realities that have historically restricted development across Africa. By engineering flexible solutions that do not depend on vulnerable ground infrastructure, unconnected.org and Q-KON are working together to bypass traditional layout barriers. This collaborative approach ensures that economic isolation and harsh terrain no longer dictate a community's access to the global digital economy, building a more connected and equitable future for the subcontinent's most remote areas.Ready to experience reliable off-grid connectivity? For affordable GEO services, sign up at https://unconnected.org/south-africa-twoobii-geo-avanti , or tap into high-speed LEO services by visiting https://unconnected.org/south-africa-twoobii-leo-oneweb

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.