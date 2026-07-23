Aissel Technologies Launches konectar AI (kAI), An Agentic AI Purpose-Built for Life Sciences

STONEHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aissel Technologies, a leading provider of enterprise KOL intelligence solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of konectar AI (kAI), an agentic AI assistant built to transform how life sciences teams access, interpret, and act on KOL intelligence.

kAI is embedded natively within konectar, Aissel's flagship KOL management platform. It serves as a conversational intelligence layer that enables Medical Affairs, Commercial, Clinical, Strategy, and MSL teams to move from fragmented research to real-time, decision-ready insights, no dashboards, filters, or technical training required.

Grounded Intelligence, Not Generic AI

Unlike generic AI tools that rely on static, pre-trained datasets, kAI is built on Context Engineering, a retrieval-based architecture that dynamically synthesizes data from konectar's continuously updated, curated, and validated KOL database before generating a response.

This approach delivers 95%+ data accuracy, full traceability to source, and significantly lower hallucination risk compared to generic AI tools. Every answer kAI produces is grounded in verified, structured data, making it suitable for the high-stakes decision-making environments life sciences teams operate in.

Commenting on the launch, Prasad Patil, Co-founder and CEO of Aissel Technologies, said:

"Life sciences decisions demand more than just data, they require context, accuracy, and speed. With kAI, we are bringing together the power of generative AI and deeply validated KOL intelligence to help teams move from fragmented research to confident, real-time decision-making. Our vision has always been to deliver meaningful value through technology, and kAI is a significant step forward in that journey."

From Weeks of Research to Minutes

Life sciences organizations have long relied on fragmented workflows, spending weeks compiling KOL profiles, mapping influence networks, and synthesizing competitive intelligence across therapeutic areas and geographies.

kAI compresses this process by delivering structured, actionable intelligence across KOL identification, scientific and clinical trends, competitive landscapes, and congress planning. What previously required days of manual research can now be accomplished in minutes, with an 80% reduction in research time and 3x faster KOL identification.

Teams can ask questions in plain English and receive instant, insight-driven answers grounded in real data. Queries like "Who are the top KOLs in interventional cardiology by citation impact?" or "Build an engagement plan for our Medical Affairs team attending a cardiology congress" return structured, ready-to-act outputs.

Built for Every Life Sciences Function

kAI adapts its intelligence to the specific needs of each team across the life sciences organization.

Medical Affairs teams can discover and prioritize high-impact KOLs with 360-degree profiles, map congress strategy, and track the competitive KOL landscape in real time.

Commercial and Sales teams can build launch-ready KOL target lists, prioritize outreach with continuously refreshed intelligence, and map KOL networks ahead of product launches.

Strategy and Leadership teams can uncover geographic white-space opportunities and compress decision cycles with on-demand intelligence.

Key Capabilities

kAI delivers intelligence across six core use cases:

Launch Readiness Intelligence — Know exactly which KOLs to engage, when, and how, so the right voices shape the scientific narrative from the start.

Conference Intelligence — Arrive at every congress with a structured plan covering who to meet, which sessions to attend, what to discuss, and how to follow up.

KOL Lifecycle Engagement — Continuously reprioritize KOL engagement strategy as the scientific landscape evolves.

Geographic Influence Expansion — Identify regional champions and local influencers to support territory-specific engagement strategies.

Brand Influence Architecture — Build a structured pathway from first KOL outreach to sustained long-term scientific partnership.

Clinical Trial Leadership Pipeline — Identify experts already leading active studies and shaping therapeutic specializations for trial engagement planning.

Compliance and Data Privacy

kAI is GDPR compliant and supports EU data residency requirements. All KOL data within konectar is curated from verified public sources and managed in accordance with applicable privacy and compliance frameworks. Engagement activity is fully auditable, with complete traceability to source.

Availability

konectar AI (kAI) is now available to existing clients and new enterprise customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. To request a personalized demo, contact sales@aissel.com or visit www.aissel.com.

About Aissel Technologies

Aissel Technologies is an enterprise SaaS provider purpose-built for the life sciences industry. Its flagship platform, konectar, is an AI-powered KOL intelligence and management solution that helps organizations identify, engage, and manage key opinion leaders across therapeutic areas and geographies. With the launch of kAI, Aissel marks a significant step forward in delivering AI-driven decision intelligence for life sciences organizations globally.

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