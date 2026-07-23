Drinking and Groundwater Specialist Jack Daniel Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Somewhere in a private well, right now, there could be a frog quietly swimming in the dark. This is not a metaphor; it’s an actual discovery made by soil and water expert Jack Daniel, who has spent his career testing private wells and finding out exactly what homeowners don’t know is lurking beneath their backyards.

Daniel, a retired soil scientist with years of hands-on well inspection experience, joined a CUTV News podcast with Jim Masters on July 21 to talk about a subject most people never think about until something goes wrong: the water coming out of their own tap. His message is simple and a little unsettling. Clean-looking, good-tasting water is not the same as safe water.

“You can’t taste bacteria,” Daniel explains. “You can’t taste pesticides. You can’t taste volatile organic compounds at low levels.”

That gap between perception and reality was at the center of Daniel’s work. He has tested wells with unsafe levels of volatile organic compounds that never triggered a single red flag for taste or smell. Arsenic, nitrates, herbicides, insecticides and bacteria can all sit invisibly in a home’s water supply. So can viruses. Daniel notes that wells located too close to sewer lines can pick up contamination, which is one reason regulators require separation distances between wells and potential sources of pollution.

Then there’s the frog.

During one inspection, Jack opened a well and found a live amphibian swimming inside, evidence, he says, of just how much can find its way into a water system that isn’t properly sealed or maintained. Frogs and snakes are one thing. Mice are a bigger concern. Rodents are drawn to the relative warmth of groundwater, which tends to sit around 50 degrees even when winter temperatures outside are far colder. When a mouse gets into a well and doesn’t get out, its decay introduces the kind of bacteria no one wants in their kitchen sink.

That’s only part of why Daniel says spring is the most critical season for private well owners to schedule testing. Snow melt increases underground water volume which can flush contaminants at a faster rate than usual, reducing contact time. And the same warmth that keeps wells from freezing in the winter can also attract animals looking for shelter.

For Daniel, the science behind well safety comes back to something surprisingly ordinary: dirt. He describes soil as roughly half void space, filled with air and water, naturally hostile to many disease-causing bacteria. That natural filtration works well, he explains, as long as there’s enough distance between the surface and groundwater below. When that soil layer becomes too thin, the filter fails and contaminants have a much easier path to reaching a home’s water supply.

His advice for homeowners is practical rather than alarmist. “Keep your well up to code. Avoid placing animal pens and manure piles near it. Give it distance from herbicide application.” This advice is even more vital with modern wells that use submersible pumps with breather caps that pull in outside air. With these systems, “anything airborne near the well, from spray to fine dirt kicked up by a lawn mower, can be pulled directly into the well’s water when the pump kicks on,” he explains. “And always maintain a tight well seal on a well that is at least 12” above grade.”

For everyone shopping for a home with a private well, Daniel’s most important recommendation is straightforward: “Ask exactly where the well is located and whether it meets current code. It’s a simple question,” he shares, “but one many buyers never think to ask, and one that can carry consequences and expenses long after closing.”

Daniel’s willingness to talk plainly about an unglamorous but essential subject made him a trusted voice for homeowners needing to understand what’s really coming out of their tap. His July 21 appearance on CUTV promises the same kind of practical, no-nonsense guidance that turns an invisible risk into something families can actually manage.

Listeners can expect a conversation that is equal parts science lesson and reality check, delivered with the straightforward honesty of someone who has spent years finding out, quite literally, what’s in the water.

About Jack Daniel

Jack is a retired soil scientist and public/private well inspector with extensive field experience testing residential water supplies for chemical and biological contamination. His work focused on groundwater safety, soil filtration science and practical steps homeowners can take to protect their wells from contamination.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Jack Daniel, drinking, groundwater specialist and beekeeper, in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 21st at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-drinking-and-groundwater/id1785721253?i=1000777843194

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-drinking-and-groundwater-specialist-jack-daniel-339375285

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4uEmjH81dExLlmFojO7wWK

For more information about Jack Daniel, please visit https://journalstar.com/news/local/drinking-water-chief-has-odd-name-hobby/article_fe2ee421-a953-54c8-b790-f189d19a24a1.html

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