POPOSOAP Fosters Local Garden Community Connections at Austin Pond Society Sponsor Night

POPOSOAP supported APS Sponsor Night with a hands-on solar fountain demo and giveaways, sparking practical Q&A and peer sharing among 30+ pond keepers.

TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- POPOSOAP , a brand dedicated to making outdoor water features easier to enjoy through solar-powered innovation, proudly supported and participated in the Austin Pond Society (APS) Sponsor Night: Show-and-Tell, held on July 20, 2026 at the Zilker Botanical Garden Auditorium in Austin, Texas.The Sponsor Night brought together 30+ APS members—a community largely comprised of experienced pond, water-garden, and outdoor horticulture enthusiasts. Throughout the evening, attendees connected with sponsors, explored new ideas for pond and garden projects, and exchanged real-world insights on installation, maintenance, and long-term operation of water-feature equipment.Strong On-Site Interest in POPOSOAP’s Solar, Wireless ConvenienceDuring the event, POPOSOAP presented its 8W Solar Fountain Water Pump with Light, which received widespread attention and positive feedback from APS members. Attendees praised the product’s solar-powered design, wire-free installation, and built-in battery, highlighting how these features help reduce dependence on outdoor outlets and eliminate the hassle and safety concerns of running cords in garden and pond environments.Members also responded enthusiastically to POPOSOAP’s positioning around easy installation, simple upkeep, stable performance, and outdoor readiness—benefits that align closely with the needs of pond keepers who value reliable equipment they can maintain comfortably over time.Trusted Community Endorsement From APS LeadershipAPS President Brad actively introduced POPOSOAP to members during the event and offered a compelling personal endorsement, sharing that he uses POPOSOAP fountain products himself and has had an excellent experience. His authentic recommendation served as strong third-party validation and further strengthened member confidence in POPOSOAP products.High-Quality Engagement and In-Depth Product Q&AThe POPOSOAP team welcomed robust interaction throughout the night. APS members asked thoughtful, detailed questions about product selection, ideal use cases across different pond sizes and water-feature styles, and practical maintenance routines for long-term performance. The discussion quickly evolved into a lively, member-driven exchange—attendees compared real-world pond setups, shared seasonal care tips, and traded troubleshooting experiences on flow, placement, and water clarity. This hands-on dialogue created a highly engaged atmosphere and reinforced POPOSOAP’s commitment to supporting pond keepers not only with products, but also with knowledge-sharing and community connection.Successful Giveaway and Content Assets for Continued Community ReachPOPOSOAP also supported the evening with a well-executed giveaway, helping APS extend the excitement beyond the event itself. To ensure products arrived on time and in excellent condition for display, POPOSOAP coordinated shipment of select samples in advance, enabling smooth onsite presentation and giveaway fulfillment.Winners were invited to take photos with POPOSOAP’s brand banner—creating valuable community-first content to support future social media storytelling, sponsor recaps, and offline event communications. APS leaders expressed appreciation and shared plans to use additional giveaway units across upcoming APS activities, sustaining POPOSOAP visibility and engagement within the society.Strengthening POPOSOAP’s Commitment to Pond Communities“APS Sponsor Night reaffirmed what we believe: passionate pond keepers want solutions that are practical, reliable, and easy to live with,” said a POPOSOAP representative. “We’re honored to support the Austin Pond Society and to see such strong interest in solar-powered, wire-free fountain solutions that fit real backyards and real ponds.”POPOSOAP views community partnerships like APS as essential to long-term innovation and customer success. By supporting pond societies and listening directly to hobbyists and experts, POPOSOAP aims to continue developing products that make water features more accessible—while helping users maintain beautiful, thriving outdoor spaces.About POPOSOAPPOPOSOAP is a home & garden brand specializing in solar-powered water features and pond equipment, including solutions for fountains, ponds, waterfalls, and water gardens. The brand emphasizes eco-friendly operation, beginner-friendly installation, and easy maintenance, aiming to help users build relaxing outdoor water environments with practical, outdoor-ready products.

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