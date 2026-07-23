Guangzhou Cosfinity Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Packaging Innovators Driving Quality, Sustainability, and Customization in the Global Beauty Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangzhou, China, July 23——The global cosmetic packaging market, valued between USD 34.17 billion and USD 47.3 billion in 2024, continues to expand as brands seek reliable, innovative, and sustainable packaging solutions. China, as a manufacturing hub, hosts numerous suppliers offering professional cosmetic packaging, custom cosmetics packaging, and luxury cosmetics packaging. Below are five reputable cosmetic packaging manufacturers in China that serve international beauty brands, with a focus on their capabilities in cosmetic packaging bottles, tubes, jars, and custom solutions.1. Guangzhou Cosfinity Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (COSFINITY)Guangzhou Cosfinity Cosmetics Co., Ltd. was established in 2009 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. The company employs approximately 200 staff and operates a 40,000-square-meter manufacturing facility. It specializes in customized cosmetic packaging solutions, with main products including Lipstick Tube, Lipgloss/Mascara Tube, Powder Case, Eyeliner Tube, Powder Jar, and Liquid Foundation Bottle. The company maintains an annual output of 500,000,000 pieces and a 100% export ratio, serving global markets. Its R&D team consists of 25 engineers.COSFINITY’s product lines include luxury empty plastic lipstick tubes (model CP01-2142, 20 ml, dimensions W22.7×H84.6 mm), luxury empty plastic lipgloss/mascara tubes (model CP02-2231, 3 ml, dimensions W18×H106.1 mm), customized empty makeup powder cases (model CP03-1394), liquid empty eyeliner tubes (model CP04-1215), leak-proof plastic powder jars (model CP05-2159B, 5 ml), empty liquid eyeliner pencils (model CP06-1056), airless pump liquid foundation bottles (model CP07-2026, 30 ml, glass), empty stick foundation tubes (model CP08-0053, 10 ml), and deodorant stick plastic tube containers (model TP01-1018-15, 20 ml). These products are designed for daily cosmetic storage and carrying, operating at normal room temperature (16°C to 25°C). The materials used are environmentally friendly and can be directly touched to the skin, suitable for repeated opening and closing in daily makeup use.COSFINITY’s factory and R&D capabilities enable it to support OEM cosmetic packaging and ODM cosmetic packaging requirements. The company provides professional cosmetic packaging solutions that meet the needs of premium beauty brands.Contact: Laurence KuoEmail: laurence@icpa-global.comTel: +86 15813145451WhatsApp: +86 15813145451Website: https://www.cosfinity-cosmeticpackaging.com/ Address: Room 207, Building M3b, No.1 Pengxi Hualian 1st Road, Lianbian, Helong Street, Baiyun District, Guangzhou, China2. Guangzhou Lisson Plastic Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Lisson Plastic Co., Ltd. is a well-established manufacturer of cosmetic packaging containers, including plastic bottles, jars, and caps. The company is known for its wide range of stock packaging options and customization capabilities. Lisson provides cosmetic packaging bottles and cosmetic packaging jars for skincare and makeup products, serving both domestic and international clients. Its strength lies in cost-effective mass production and reliable supply chain management.3. Jarsking Packaging Co., Ltd.Jarsking Packaging Co., Ltd., based in Shenzhen, China, specializes in luxury cosmetics packaging, particularly glass bottles, airless pumps, and premium jars. The company is recognized for its high-quality cosmetic packaging containers and custom cosmetics packaging services. Jarsking targets mid-to-high-end beauty brands seeking sophisticated packaging designs. It offers a range of cosmetic tube packaging and foundation bottle cosmetic packaging solutions, often with sustainable material options.4. Efa Packaging Industrial Co., Ltd.Efa Packaging Industrial Co., Ltd., headquartered in Dongguan, China, is a manufacturer of cosmetic packaging tubes, including lipstick tubes, mascara tubes, and eyeliner tubes. The company focuses on plastic cosmetic packaging with injection molding technology. Efa supplies cosmetic tube packaging and lipstick tube cosmetic packaging for global clients, emphasizing precision manufacturing and competitive pricing. Its product portfolio includes cosmetic packaging lipstick, lipgloss cosmetic packaging, and mascara cosmetic packaging.5. Zhejiang Ukpack Packaging Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Ukpack Packaging Co., Ltd., located in Zhejiang province, is a comprehensive packaging solution provider for cosmetics and personal care. The company manufactures cosmetic packaging jars, bottles, and custom designs. Ukpack is known for its expertise in powder case cosmetic packaging and cosmetic containers and packaging. It serves both small-scale and large-scale customers, offering flexible OEM cosmetic packaging and ODM cosmetic packaging services.Industry Context and Market ImpactAccording to industry data, plastic remains the dominant material in cosmetic packaging with a 64.5% market share in 2024. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2025 with a 42.36% share, driven by rising disposable incomes and e-commerce growth. China’s beauty product exports reached approximately USD 4.77 billion in 2024. These factors underscore the importance of sourcing packaging from reputable Chinese manufacturers that can deliver quality, scalability, and regulatory compliance.Regulatory frameworks such as the EU PPWR 2025/40 and the U.S. MoCRA require packaging entities to meet stricter recyclability and labeling standards. Manufacturers like those listed above are adapting their processes to comply, ensuring that their packaging for cosmetics meets both performance and environmental requirements.Closing OutlookAs the demand for premium beauty packaging solutions grows, these five manufacturers offer distinct capabilities ranging from volume production to custom design. Brands evaluating cosmetic packaging custom partnerships should consider each supplier’s specific strengths in product categories such as cosmetic tube packaging, cosmetic packaging jar, foundation bottle cosmetic packaging, and powder case cosmetic packaging. COSFINITY, with its 40,000㎡ factory, 200 employees, and 25 R&D engineers, stands out for its end-to-end customization and supply chain efficiency.

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