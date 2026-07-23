Beyon Ranked Third Among the Middle East’s Best Workplaces in Technology for 2026

Beyon Among the Middle East’s Best Workplaces in Technology for 2026

Only organisations that have Great Place to Work Certification®️ are eligible for this accolade. Beyon has maintained its Certification for 6 consecutive years.

Being recognised among the ME's leading technology workplaces reflects the culture we are building across the Group, where our people are empowered to innovate, grow and make a meaningful impact.” — Beyon Chief Human Resources Officer, Faisal Al Jalahma

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyon has been ranked third among the Best Workplaces in Technology in the Middle East for 2026, according to Great Place to WorkMiddle East, in recognition of its commitment to fostering a workplace culture that empowers employees and drives innovation. Only organisations that have first achieved Great Place to Work Certification️ are eligible for consideration for this accolade. Beyon has maintained its Great Place to Work Certification️ for six consecutive yearsThis recognition is based on confidential employee survey data assessing workplace trust, innovation, leadership and company values, as well as how effectively organisations create an inclusive workplace experience for all employees.Commenting on the achievement, Beyon Chief Human Resources Officer Faisal Al Jalahma said, “Being recognised among the Middle East’s leading technology workplaces reflects the culture we continue to build across the Group, where our people are empowered to innovate, grow and make a meaningful impact. As Beyon continues to expand its digital and technology capabilities, we recognise that our success is driven by the talent, expertise and dedication of our employees. We remain committed to fostering a workplace built on trust, inclusion, collaboration and continuous learning, while developing future-ready talent that supports our ambitions and enables us to deliver value across our diverse portfolio of technology, digital and connectivity businesses. This recognition is a testament to our people and the culture we have built together.”Great Place to Work️ is a global authority on workplace culture. Its Best Workplaces in Technology ranking is based on confidential employee surveys and an assessment of workplace practices.

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