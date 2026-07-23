Mid-Market Retailers Move to Close the SAP Business One and Shopify Gap as Multichannel Selling Accelerates

APPSeCONNECT reports rising demand for SAP Business One and Shopify integration as retailers work to end overselling and manual order entry.

TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The gap between the storefront and the back office is becoming the defining operations problem for mid-market retail, and the numbers behind it are getting harder to ignore. APPSeCONNECT, an ERP-first integration platform, reports that search and inquiry interest in SAP Business One and Shopify integration has more than doubled in recent weeks across its United States, United Kingdom and Australia markets, making it the single most requested integration scenario on the platform.Two market forces explain the surge. Shopify's expansion beyond direct-to-consumer selling has accelerated, with the company reporting business-to-business gross merchandise volume growth of 96 percent in 2025, its fastest-growing segment. At the same time, the cost of disconnected inventory has been quantified at industry scale: research aggregated by retail analysts puts global inventory distortion, the combined cost of out-of-stocks and overstock, at 1.73 trillion US dollars in 2025, with studies finding 69 percent of online shoppers abandon a purchase when an item shows as out of stock.For companies running SAP Business One as their system of record and Shopify as their storefront, those two trends collide in a specific way. Orders arrive in one system. Stock truth lives in the other. When the two are reconciled by hand, the store sells inventory the warehouse no longer has, and the back office re-keys orders the store already captured.Where the gap shows upThe operational pattern is consistent across the mid-market retailers APPSeCONNECT works with. Inventory levels in Shopify lag the ERP by hours or days, producing oversells during demand spikes and cancelled orders during promotions. Order details are re-entered into SAP Business One manually, introducing errors at exactly the moment volume is highest. Fulfilment status never flows back to the storefront, so customer service answers shipping questions by walking to the warehouse, figuratively or literally.Each symptom has the same root cause: the absence of a real-time, bi-directional connection between the ERP and the commerce platform.What integration changesA pre-built integration between SAP Business One and Shopify synchronizes the objects that decide whether multichannel selling works: inventory levels, products and pricing, orders, customers and fulfilment status. Stock updates flow from the ERP to the storefront as they happen, so the store stops selling what the warehouse does not have. Orders flow the other way without re-keying, so fulfilment starts sooner and error rates fall. Delivery status closes the loop back to the customer.“Mid-market retailers do not fail at multichannel because they lack a good storefront or a good ERP. They fail in the space between the two,” said Shailendu Verma, Co-Founder of APPSeCONNECT. “When inventory truth and order truth live in different systems, every promotion becomes a risk event. The companies moving fastest right now are the ones treating that connection as core infrastructure, not as a project for later.”Deployment expectations have changedThe company notes that buyer expectations around integration timelines have shifted. Where custom-coded ERP integrations were historically measured in months, mid-market retailers now expect pre-built connector deployments measured in weeks, with error handling, duplicate prevention and monitoring included rather than built after go-live. That expectation matches the operational reality of retail calendars: integrations are typically commissioned ahead of peak trading periods, when the cost of an oversell is highest.APPSeCONNECT's integration for SAP Business One and Shopify is one of the pre-built scenarios on its platform, which connects ERP systems to commerce, CRM and warehouse applications for mid-market businesses. The company is ISO 27001 certified and GDPR compliant.About APPSeCONNECTAPPSeCONNECT is an ERP-first integration and automation platform that helps mid-market businesses connect applications such as SAP Business One, SAP S/4HANA, Microsoft Dynamics 365, NetSuite and Salesforce with commerce platforms including Shopify, Amazon and Magento. More information about the company's SAP Business One and Shopify integration is available at https://www.appseconnect.com/sap-business-one-shopify-integration

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