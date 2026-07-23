Blog: What AHA’s Affordability Recommendations Mean for Employers 

A new blog details how healthcare costs impact businesses of all sizes and how recommendations from a recent AHA report on affordability can help improve costs, access and quality. “Employers need affordability solutions that do more than shift costs from one part of the system to another,” writes Aaron Wesolowski, AHA vice president of research strategy and policy communications. “They need solutions that improve workforce health, reduce unnecessary spending and deliver better value over time.” READ MORE

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