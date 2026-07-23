House passes CR to fund government through Dec. 4 and budget resolution for next reconciliation bill 

The House July 21 passed a continuing resolution that would fund the government through Dec. 4 by a 220-205 vote. The CR does not include extensions of key health care provisions, as they are not set to expire until Dec. 31. The Senate is not expected to consider the House-passed CR and is drafting its own measure instead.

In addition, the House passed a budget resolution by a vote of 216-214, clearing the way for a new reconciliation bill that narrowly focuses on providing additional funding for defense, farm aid and election-related provisions. The budget resolution instructs the House Committees on Administration, Agriculture, Armed Services, and Intelligence to draft legislation that provides up to $95 billion in funding by Sept. 11. It does not include a request for committees to offset the increase in spending, and no committees with a healthcare jurisdiction received instructions. The House and Senate must pass an identical budget resolution before moving forward with a reconciliation bill.

