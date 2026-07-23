AHA podcast discusses hidden cybersecurity risks of AI in healthcare 

Edward You, former FBI Supervisory Special Agent and founder of EHY Consulting, explains why healthcare organizations must look beyond artificial intelligence tools and focus on protecting the data, governance and supply chains that power them. You also shares why health data has become one of the world’s most valuable assets, how foreign threats could reshape healthcare innovation, and what leaders should do now to build a secure AI strategy. LISTEN NOW

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