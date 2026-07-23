HHS joins AI initiative on scientific research; OSTP releases AI report 

The Department of Health and Human Services July 22 announced that it will participate in the Genesis Mission, an artificial intelligence initiative focusing on scientific research that originated from a November 2025 executive order. HHS will work with the Office of Science and Technology Policy to launch a series of science and technology challenges involving AI, including one focusing on identifying root causes of chronic disease and others on pediatric cancer research and drug discovery and development.

In addition, OSTP July 22 released a report, “Science: A New Golden Age,” on scientific initiatives using AI. The report outlines four pillars: revitalizing America’s science and technology enterprise through recommendations such as refocusing on individual scientists and diversifying funding mechanisms; securing U.S. dominance in critical and emerging technologies through efforts such as public-private partnerships and challenges; ensuring science and technology betters the lives of all Americans through recommendations such as training and career pathways; and launching a golden age of science through efforts such as the Genesis Mission. An annex to the report, the “White House Fiscal Year 2028 Research and Development Budget Priorities Memorandum,” consists of directives for federal agencies to implement recommendations in the report.

