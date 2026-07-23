QCT Unveils Next-Generation QuantaGrid Servers Powered by AMD EPYC™ 9006 Series CPUs to Accelerate AI

Fueling Agentic AI Leadership Performance with Improved TCO

With the introduction of our latest QuantaGrid servers powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ Server processors, QCT continues to push the boundaries of performance and scalability.” — Mike Yang, President of QCT

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, today announced its latest lineup of QuantaGrid servers powered by the upcoming AMD EPYC™ 9006 Series CPUs. Designed to meet the growing demands of agentic AI, enterprise applications, high-performance computing (HPC), and modern data centers, these new systems enable organizations to scale more agents with dense compute performance—maximizing throughput and supporting a wide range of general-purpose workloads.“With the introduction of our latest QuantaGrid servers powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC™ Server processors, QCT continues to push the boundaries of performance and scalability,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT. “From AI-first data centers to enterprise workloads, these systems are engineered to help customers accelerate innovation and maximize infrastructure efficiency.”Powered by the 6th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs built on the advanced “Zen 6” core architecture, QCT’s new QuantaGrid platforms, the QuantaGrid D76W-2U and QuantaGrid S46V-1U, deliver significant gains in performance, efficiency, and scalability. Featuring cutting-edge 2nm process technology, 256 cores, memory bandwidth up to 1.6 TB/s, and PCIe Gen6 support; these systems enable higher VM density and increase AI service throughput per rack – driving infrastructure consolidation and improved TCO. QCT’s new QuantaGrid platforms empower organizations to maximize agentic capacity, accelerate token generation, and improve throughput for a wide spectrum of workloads.“As modern AI workloads evolve toward smaller, distributed AI models, enterprises are re-evaluating their AI infrastructure not just for performance, but also for security and time-to-market,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Compute and Enterprise AI, AMD. “We are working with leading manufacturers, like QCT, to provide flexible, scalable, cost-effective AI infrastructures powered by 6th Gen AMD EPYC Server CPUs to address agentic AI, cloud, enterprise, and HPC needs with leadership performance per watt.”QuantaGrid S46V-1U: a compact yet powerful 1U server designed for enterprise and cloud environments that demand performance, flexibility, and ease of maintenance. Powered by a single AMD EPYC 9006 Server CPU, it supports up to four PCIe Gen6 expansion slots, flexible storage configurations including U.2, E1.S, and E3.S SSDs, and 16 DDR5 memory channels. This balanced architecture delivers leading performance for cloud and HPC workloads. It is further enhanced with tool-less, hot-pluggable designs to provide easy serviceability.QuantaGrid D76W-2U: a fully liquid-cooled 2U busbar system equipped with dual AMD EPYC 9006 series Server CPUs paired with NVIDIA HGX™ Rubin NVL8 , enabling organizations to scale AI factories with improved performance and efficiency. Featuring the AI host processor of choice, it sustains GPU throughput with optimized host orchestration, plus industry-standard DDR5 memory and higher bandwidth with PCIe Gen6. It also integrates NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPUs to offload, accelerate, and isolate networking, storage, and security services and the NVIDIA ConnectX-9 SuperNICs for high-bandwidth, ultra-low-latency connectivity across GPUs and nodes.For more information about QCT’s comprehensive server portfolio powered by AMD, visit: https://go.qct.io/amd-epyc-servers/ AMD, the AMD logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) is a global data center solution provider combining the efficiency of hyperscale hardware with infrastructure software from a diversity of industry leaders. QCT designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for AI, cloud, 5G, edge, and enterprise applications. www.qct.io

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