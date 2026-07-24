Kuvings Philippines Spotlights the AUTO6 Hands-Free Cold Press Juicer with 20% Payday Sale

AUTO6 Kuvings Slow Juicer The AUTO6 Juicer is a 2-in-1 juicer that lets you make both fresh juice and ice cream. The Kuvings showroom located in Metro Manila, Nuevo Comienzo.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Philippines is launching a Payday Sale from July 24 to August 2, offering 20% off all Kuvings products through its official online store. The campaign highlights the AUTO6 Hands-Free Slow Juicer, an affordable cold press juicer designed for consumers seeking convenience, versatility, and premium juicing performance.During the promotion, customers who purchase either the AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer or the AUTO6 Hands-Free Slow Juicer will receive a complimentary Kuvings Premium Bottle, adding even more value to their healthy lifestyle.Following the successful launch of its official online store in the Philippines, Kuvings continues to strengthen its presence in the country's growing online home appliance market by focusing on its innovative AUTO Series. After introducing the flagship AUTO10S, the company is now bringing greater attention to the AUTO6 Hands-Free Slow Juicer, a compact cold press juicer that delivers effortless hands-free operation in a space-saving design.Designed for everyday use, the AUTO6 Hands-Free Slow Juicer stands out as a 2-in-1 juicer by including both a juice strainer and an ice cream strainer as standard accessories. Users can easily prepare fresh cold-pressed juices as well as homemade fruit sorbets with a single appliance, making it an ideal solution for families seeking greater versatility in the kitchen.The AUTO6 is also positioned as an affordable juicer, offering premium cold press juicing technology at an accessible price point without compromising on performance. Its compact footprint, hands-free operation, and multifunctionality have made it an attractive choice for first-time slow juicer buyers and health-conscious consumers looking for exceptional value."The Philippines continues to be an important market for Kuvings as more consumers adopt healthier lifestyles and prepare fresh beverages at home," said a Kuvings representative. "With the AUTO6 Hands-Free Slow Juicer, we're offering an affordable yet premium solution that makes enjoying cold-pressed juice and homemade fruit desserts easier than ever."Demand for fresh fruit juice continues to grow in the Philippines as consumers increasingly prioritize healthy eating habits and natural ingredients. With an abundant supply of tropical fruits such as mangoes, pineapples, coconuts, and watermelons, Filipino households are embracing cold press juicers as a convenient way to prepare nutrient-rich beverages while preserving the natural flavor and nutrition of fresh produce.To enhance the customer experience, Kuvings provides free delivery within Metro Manila, along with a pickup service for local customers. Consumers can also visit the Kuvings Showroom in Metro Manila to see demonstrations, experience the products firsthand, and purchase directly with assistance from product specialists.The promotion is available exclusively through the official Kuvings Philippines online store from July 24 through August 2, 2026.👉Promotion Highlights- 20% OFF all Kuvings products- Free Kuvings Premium Bottle with every AUTO10S or AUTO6 purchase- Promotion Period: July 24–August 2, 2026- Free delivery within Metro Manila- Address : 88 United St., Mayflower Annex, Greenfield District, Mandaluyong City- Email : info@kuvings.ph- Phone : +63 926 048 4543Visit the Kuvings Metro Manila Showroom for hands-on product demonstrations and direct purchasesBy expanding its AUTO Series in the Philippines, Kuvings continues to make healthy living more accessible through innovative hands-free slow juicers that combine convenience, versatility, and premium cold press technology at an affordable price.

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