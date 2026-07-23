International Attorney and Arbitrator Meriam Al-Rashid Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few voices in international law speak as boldly or as candidly as Meriam Al-Rashid, a leading international attorney and arbitrator whose professional record is matched only by her courage to speak truth to power. With a background in international arbitration, public international law, and human rights, Al-Rashid stands at the crossroads of global legal issues unafraid to call out uncomfortable truths that many prefer to ignore.

Al-Rashid’s commitment to justice surpasses the boundaries of courtrooms. Known for her willingness to address difficult topics, she provides clarity in a complex landscape shaped by technology, shifting geopolitics, and mounting public distrust. As artificial intelligence and misinformation threaten to muddy the waters of public discourse, Al-Rashid’s perspective is refreshing: She questions the very premise of AI, labeling it "neither artificial nor intelligent,” underscoring the dangers of a society content to observe rather than act.

Speaking on the ethical and legal challenges facing society today, Al-Rashid draws from her experience navigating high-stakes cases and international crises. Her voice has been especially prominent during recent conflicts, where she invoked the principle that true leadership and just societies demand the core human values of knowledge, participation, and the courage to act. “You can’t sit on the sideline with something like AI and global injustice,” Al-Rashid asserts. “History does not remember those who said nothing. It remembers those who had the courage to challenge the system, even while standing alone. The future will not be kind to those who did and said nothing.”

Al-Rashid’s journey has not been without challenges. While working in “Big Law” at the center of Manhattan, New York City, she routinely faced pressure to temper her voice on human rights and social justice issues. Many people and organizations attempted to silence her by any means, including defaming her, sending mass communications to her colleagues in Big Law across law firms globally using false and defaming allegations hoping she would retreat from speaking the truth, objecting to injustice. On one occasion, AI was used to pose as Al-Rashid on a social platform to cause trouble with her job.

Regardless, Al-Rashid refuses to trade her integrity for convenience or approval. “Money can never buy your soul,” she maintains. She insists that, “No one can actually make you silent — other than physical remove you from this earth, which by itself speaks volumes if you’ve been vocal and then you’re gone. The choice is always ours to make. And the choice now, in the present, that will make any difference small or large, has to be predicated on the respect for your future self, 10 years from now. That person (you) and your family and friends who you want be able to respect, love, and have compassion for 10 years from now.”

Al-Rashid maintains this conviction and is reminded of it when she is asked, '“Does this issue matter that much that you are willing to put it all on the line?' Or, 'Why are you so angry or upset?'” Al-Rashid maintains. “I never justify that question with an answer to explain myself, especially when the answer is so obvious.” Instead, Al-Rashid insists that, “The real question isn’t, 'Why I am angry?' The question is, 'Why isn’t the rest of the world angrier and louder?'”

When pressured to comment on political matters, Al-Rashid consistently draws a clear line between legal analysis and political posturing. She refuses to be steered by outside agendas, instead focusing on the law and fundamental human rights. Her commentary on international conflicts is grounded in fact law, duty to the law, and justice, not in opinion. She insists that proportionality and truth must guide every response and decision. “I don’t care about talking points,” she explains. “What matters is international law, human rights, and the accountability of those in power no matter which alleged 'side' we are on based on invisible lines created to divide global citizens.”

Al-Rashid’s outspokenness extends beyond current events. She challenges the growing influence of artificial intelligence in society and the inherent risks of digital surveillance and social credit systems. Drawing on her experience from her work throughout the globe, where she has dealt with dictatorships or oligarchies as a few examples, she warns that concentrated power, be it political, technological, or economic, always comes at a cost. “You cannot have thoughtful governance and fair just leadership if you silence the population and deny them knowledge,” she cautions. “Knowledge is power; and anyone attempting to take your right to that, which is a fundamental right for us all, is a clear red flag of corruption and greed.” She adds, “Keeping people in survival mode is a modus operandi of any government that is hiding something; it’s a common tactic used worldwide by the powerful few; the idea is if the people just keep grinding away day-in-day-out, they won’t have time for knowledge, which means they don’t have the opportunity to challenge your power.”

Despite facing threats, harassment, and professional risks, Al-Rashid’s reputation has only strengthened. Clients, colleagues, and international observers continue to seek her expertise. Her recent resignation from big law was met with an outpouring of support and gratitude from peers who recognized the importance of her principled stance. “Nothing throughout history has changed for the better by the majority,” Al-Rashid asserts. “History has shown us time and again that change for the better has happened because a minority of people put it all on the line, and chose not to be silent nor complacent, and refused to be silenced.”

This dedication is reflected in every aspect of Al-Rashid’s work, from her role as independent international legal advisor to her active engagement in international conferences. Whether advising on human rights cases, arbitrating complex cross-border disputes, or contributing to public understanding through media and legal commentary, she remains steadfast in her commitment to equity and the rule of law.

Al-Rashid’s vision is simple but uncompromising: Leadership is about serving the people, not controlling them. “Authentic leaders welcome questions and debate; bad leaders demand unwavering loyalty; we all have to remember this because every day, whether we notice or not, we choose who to follow as our “leader” in work and in our personal lives.” She urges everyone to reject complacency and embrace the discomfort that comes with telling the truth. “Truth is always uncomfortable,” she explains. “My advice: Get comfortable being uncomfortable. There is no other way forward.”

About Meriam Al-Rashid

Meriam Al-Rashid is a sought-after international attorney and arbitrator specializing in international arbitration, public international law, and human rights. With a global practice spanning major legal jurisdictions, she is recognized for her fearless advocacy, legal expertise, and integrity. Al-Rashid frequently speaks at major international legal forums and advises clients navigating complex disputes and crises. She is known for her commitment to the rule of law, independent thought, and her refusal to remain silent in the face of injustice.

Close Up Radio recently featured Meriam Al-Rashid, International Attorney and Arbitrator, in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday July 21st at 9am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-international-attorney-and/id1785721253?i=1000777842734

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-international-attorney-and-arbitrator-meriam-al-rashid-339375286

https://open.spotify.com/episode/0ZF2ckAoRQ3bACM9tdyQkB

For more information about Meriam Al-Rashid, please visit https://meriamalrashid.com/ and https://allusionistmedia.com/

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