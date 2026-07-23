Hetroflex TPEE Supercritical Foaming: The New Standard for High-Performance Sports Shoe Midsoles

TPEE Foam part by supercritical fluid (CO₂/N₂) technology TPEE Supercritical Foaming (SCF)"injection molding a preform and then large foaming Traditional EVA foam vs TPEE supercritical foam: clear advantages in weight, uniformity, energy return and durability.

JIANGYIN, JIANGSU, CHINA, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In athletic footwear, the midsole determines performance. Brands and athletes increasingly demand lightweight cushioning, high energy return, and long-term durability. While traditional EVA and other foams have served the industry for years, many suffer from compression set, inconsistent quality, and limited resilience over time.

A standout solution is gaining momentum: TPEE supercritical foaming. By combining Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer (TPEE) with supercritical fluid technology (utilizing gases such as CO₂ or N₂), manufacturers achieve uniform microcellular closed-cell structures that deliver superior performance without chemical blowing agent residues.



Why TPEE Supercritical Foaming Stands Out

Supercritical fluid foaming creates a highly uniform microcellular structure inside the TPEE matrix. This closed-cell foam offers excellent resilience, precise cell control, and a cleaner production process. TPEE itself provides rubber-like elasticity, high tear strength, and thermal stability — properties that are significantly enhanced through this foaming method.



Proven Performance: Adidas Lightstrike Pro

Adidas' Lightstrike Pro (LSP) foam has been confirmed by multiple independent running shoe labs to be made from TPEE (Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer), a material used in flagship racing shoes such as the Adizero Adios Pro. In industrial practice, the LSP technology typically employs a block or preform large foaming process (where the material is foamed as a whole block, and subsequently cut and compression-molded into its final shape). The foam delivers a responsive, propulsive ride with excellent durability, maintaining performance even after extensive mileage. This real-world success has accelerated industry adoption of TPEE supercritical foams in both elite racing and training footwear.

Key Advantages of TPEE Supercritical Foam

Leading brands are choosing TPEE supercritical foam for several clear reasons:

•High Energy Return: Uniform closed-cell structure provides excellent rebound and propulsion, helping athletes maintain efficiency.

•Lightweight & Cushioning Balance: Reduces shoe weight while preserving or improving impact protection and comfort.

•Outstanding Durability: Maintains cushioning and resilience over hundreds of kilometers with minimal degradation.

•Process Cleanliness & Consistency: No chemical residues; highly repeatable cell structure for reliable production quality.

•Sustainability Potential: Thermoplastic nature supports recyclability and aligns with growing environmental requirements.



Hetroflex TPEE from Hetron: Reliable Material Partner

As demand grows, material consistency and technical support become critical. Jiangyin Hetron Elastomer New Material Technology Co., Ltd. supplies premium TPEE under the HetroFlex® brand, specifically engineered for supercritical foaming applications.

Hetroflex grades offer optimized rheology for excellent supercritical fluid (scCO₂/scN₂) processability, consistent quality for uniform cell structure, and strong post-foaming mechanical properties. Hetron provides customization support and reliable supply, helping footwear brands and compounders bring high-performance midsoles to market efficiently.

Powering the Next Generation of Athletic Footwear

TPEE supercritical foaming is setting a new benchmark for performance, durability, and production quality in sports shoe midsoles. With proven results in leading products and strong material support from partners like Hetron, the technology is well-positioned for wider adoption.

"Sustainability Potential: Thermoplastic nature supports recyclability, and the polymer structure is fully compatible with advanced chemical recycling pathways (rTPEE), aligning with the most stringent global environmental requirements

For brands seeking high-quality TPEE optimized for supercritical foaming, Hetroflex TPEE from Hetron offers a dependable solution with technical expertise and customization capability.

Learn more at www.hetroflex.com or contact the Hetron team to explore collaboration opportunities.



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