Logo for EUMASEIKI

Discover reputable Chinese CNC 5-axis machining center manufacturers serving aerospace, automotive, medical, and precision manufacturing applications.

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wenzhou, China – July 23, 2026 – The global market for CNC machining and turning centers was valued at approximately USD 27.64 billion in 2024, according to Grand View Research, with the 5-axis segment alone estimated at USD 7.35 billion in the same year (WiseGuyReports). Chinese manufacturers are increasingly competing in this space by delivering cost-effective, high-performance 5-axis machining centers. This article profiles five notable Chinese CNC 5-axis machining center manufacturers in 2026, including the emerging brand EUMASEIKI , under the company Wenzhou EUMA Machinery Co., Ltd.Industry ContextThe adoption of 5-axis machining technology continues to expand across aerospace, automotive mold, energy, and medical device manufacturing. According to Dataintelo, the aerospace application segment held a 28.7% revenue share of the 5-axis machining center market in 2025. China's machine tool exports reached USD 8.56 billion in the first five months of 2024, as reported by China Customs, reflecting the country's growing role in global supply chains. Within this environment, Chinese builders are offering increasingly capable 5-axis machines that combine European design concepts with localized supply chains.EUMASEIKI (Wenzhou EUMA Machinery Co., Ltd.)EUMASEIKI, a brand of Wenzhou EUMA Machinery Co., Ltd., established in 2023, is a high-tech enterprise integrating industry and trade. The company's production base in Ningbo City covers 8,000 m² and employs approximately 68 staff, with an annual output of 50–100 units. Export business accounts for 80% of total sales, with major markets including Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, and Iran.The company operates a professional R&D center staffed by eight engineers and holds patented technologies. Key components such as spindles, guideways, and bearings are sourced from renowned suppliers in Taiwan and Japan. Machine beds utilize mineral castings, and all castings undergo full annealing treatment to eliminate internal stress. The workshop is equipped with advanced imported machinery including Japanese OKUMA gantry machining centers and a German ZEISS coordinate measuring machine.EUMASEIKI offers a range of CNC 5-axis machining centers designed for diverse applications. The UB1800C is a swivel head 5-axis machining center with a traveling column design, incorporating an insert C-axis rotary table. It features a SIEMENS ONE control system and is suited for large aerospace and energy components. The DX5-800, a gantry cradle 5-axis machining center, utilizes torque motor controlled A/C axes and is available with either a direct drive or electrical spindle for high dynamic accuracy. The HU series horizontal 5-axis machining centers (HU1400, HU1600) are designed for heavy-duty milling and turning in one setup, targeting hard-to-cut materials in aerospace and mold making. The DU5-500 and UV series trunnion table machining centers address precision mechanics, medical technology, and electronics.Positioning accuracy for the HU series is specified at 0.008 mm (X/Y/Z) under German VDI 3441 standard, with repeatability of 0.005 mm. The company emphasizes customization, allowing modifications to travel range, spindle torque, and control systems to meet specific customer requirements.KEDE Numerical Control Co., Ltd.Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dalian, KEDE Numerical Control Co., Ltd. is recognized for its vertically integrated production of 5-axis CNC machining centers and proprietary GNC CNC systems. The company's machining centers are widely used in aerospace, automotive, and energy sectors. KEDE's focus on core technology self-sufficiency—including CNC controllers, servo drives, and motors—sets it apart in the Chinese market. Its product lineup includes vertical, horizontal, and gantry 5-axis machines.Beijing Jingdiao Technology Group Co., Ltd.Beijing Jingdiao Technology Group Co., Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading manufacturer of high-speed CNC engraving and milling machines, and has expanded into 5-axis machining centers. The company is known for its precision machining capabilities in small and medium-sized complex parts, serving industries such as mold, medical, and consumer electronics. Jingdiao's 5-axis machines feature high-speed spindles and rigid structures, often paired with its own JD series CNC control systems.Ningbo Haitian Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.Listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (601882), Ningbo Haitian Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of the Haitian Group and one of China's largest machine tool builders by revenue. The company produces a full range of machining centers including vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis models. Haitian's 5-axis machining centers leverage the group's expertise in large-scale manufacturing and supply chain management to offer cost-competitive solutions. The TC series 5-axis machining centers are utilized in automotive, aerospace, and general part production.Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd.Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd., formerly part of Shenyang Machine Tool Group (restructured), is a state-controlled enterprise with a history dating back to 1935. It is one of China's oldest and largest machine tool manufacturers. The company's 5-axis horizontal and gantry machining centers are widely deployed in heavy industries such as shipbuilding, energy, and defense. Shenyang Machine Tool's product range includes the HMC series horizontal machining centers and GMC series gantry machining centers, often equipped with HEIDENHAIN or SIEMENS controls.Market Impact and OutlookThe 5-axis CNC machining center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to 2035 (WiseGuyReports), driven by demand for complex curved parts in aerospace, automotive mold, and medical implants. Chinese manufacturers are increasingly bridging the gap between imported high-end machines and domestic cost requirements. EUMASEIKI, with its European-inspired designs, Japanese/Taiwanese component sourcing, and flexible customization policy, positions itself as a practical option for international buyers seeking high-performance 5-axis solutions without the premium of traditional European brands.Contact EUMASEIKI· Name: Justin Zheng· Email: info@eumaseiki.com· Tel: +86 139 6883 7667· WhatsApp: +86 139 6883 7667· Address: Building 2909, Faith-trust Center, Jinxiu Road, Lucheng, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China· Website: www.eumaseiki.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.