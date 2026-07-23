Jeen Responds to Growing Enterprise AI Sovereignty Debate with Enterprise AI Harness

JEEN AI

As leaders converge on the trust layer beneath AI agents, Jeen positions customer-owned harness as the only durable answer to the Reverse Information Paradox

The Enterprise AI Harness exists so that the learning loop, the memory, and the operating logic stay with the enterprise, not the vendor. Models can be rented. What your organization learns cannot.” — Moti Krispil, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Jeen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the enterprise conversation moves past whether agents work and onto the enterprise harness and the governance layer beneath them, Jeen, the enterprise AI operating layer, is naming the trap most organizations are walking into and offering a structural exit.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's Reverse Information Paradox makes it plain: the more useful AI becomes, the more knowledge an enterprise must expose to make it work. Every prompt reveals intent. Every correction defines what good looks like. Every workflow maps how the business operates. None of it looks like a liability until it compounds outside your walls. Deloitte's 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report found that 74% of organizations plan to deploy agentic AI within two years, yet only 21% have a mature governance model for autonomous agents. A 2026 study by Smarsh and FTI Consulting across regulated industries found that 55% of enterprises are deploying AI, but only 26% have governance keeping pace. Deployment is running. Governance is not.The industry's standard response is a tenant boundary. Better than an unguarded model API, certainly. But it's not sovereignty. If leaving means abandoning memory, evaluations, workflows, permissions, and operating logic, the lock-in has not been eliminated. It has moved one layer up. Replaceability is a KPI, and most enterprises have no idea what their score is."Nadella is right that enterprises are paying twice, once for intelligence and again with the proprietary knowledge they expose to make it useful," said Moti Krispil, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer at Jeen. "But moving lock-in one layer up is not sovereignty. Agents are already running inside enterprise decisions, context, and business IP. Who governs the agent while you are offline? The Enterprise AI Harness exists so that the learning loop, the memory, and the operating logic stay with the enterprise, not the vendor. Models can be rented. What your organization learns cannot.”The Enterprise AI Harness gives enterprises full control over their data, memory, workflows, and governance. It manages model behavior in real time through five layers: employee productivity, agent lifecycle, shared context, unified governance, and a portable model layer compatible with any deployment environment. Models plug in. The intelligence stays.Read more at: https://jeen.ai/rent-the-model-own-the-learning/

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