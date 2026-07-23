From the Cockpit to the Boardroom: Retired Fighter Pilot Derek Oaks Launches Velocity

Derek Oaks launches Velocity Derek Oaks, Founder of Decisive Leadership Velocity by Derek Oaks Derek Oaks, Author, Speaker, Leadership Consultant

A Battle-Tested Blueprint for Leading with Clarity, Confidence, and Speed When the Stakes Are Highest

Speed Matters. But Confident Decisions Matter More.” — Derek Oaks

BOUNTIFUL, UT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, combat-tested A-10 fighter pilot, and former commander Derek Oaks has released his highly anticipated new book, * Velocity : Creating a Culture of Confident Decision-Makers*, now available on Amazon.Drawing on more than three decades of leadership in environments where hesitation carried real consequences, Oaks delivers a field-tested blueprint for helping leaders and teams move with greater clarity, confidence, and speed.*Velocity* confronts one of the most damaging problems inside modern organizations: talented people who are afraid to act.The problem is rarely a lack of intelligence, experience, or commitment. More often, it is unclear vision, misplaced control, fear of failure, and workplace cultures that unintentionally train people to wait for permission. The result is slower decisions, missed opportunities, frustrated employees, and leaders who become bottlenecks inside their own organizations.Oaks has witnessed the cost of hesitation from the cockpit to the command post and into the boardroom. In *Velocity*, he translates those hard-earned lessons into a practical leadership framework for building organizations where people understand the mission, trust their judgment, take ownership, and act decisively when it matters most.“This book is about far more than military leadership,” said Oaks. “It is about creating the clarity, trust, and confidence people need to make sound decisions under pressure. Those lessons apply whether you are leading a combat mission, a company, a team, or yourself.”At a time when artificial intelligence, technological disruption, geopolitical instability, and rapidly changing markets are forcing organizations to make consequential decisions faster than ever, *Velocity* offers leaders something more valuable than another collection of theories. It provides a proven operating philosophy built in environments where preparation, communication, trust, and decisive action were essential to mission success.Throughout the book, Oaks explores how leaders can:• Create a clear vision that guides decisions at every level• Build teams that act without constantly waiting for permission• Replace fear-based cultures with trust, accountability, and initiative• Prepare people to remain calm and decisive under pressure• Remove leadership bottlenecks that slow performance and innovation• Develop confident decision-makers capable of advancing the missionKnown for his calm command presence and ability to transform complex leadership challenges into clear, actionable principles, Oaks now brings his mission directly to executives, leadership teams, and organizations through his speaking and corporate training company, Decisive Leadership.The release of *Velocity* will be supported by media appearances, leadership conversations, executive programs, and behind-the-scenes interviews exploring what fighter-pilot training can teach today’s organizations about readiness, trust, communication, and performance under pressure.*Velocity: Creating a Culture of Confident Decision-Makers* was released July 17, 2026, and is now available on Amazon.

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