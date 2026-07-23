Ctrl+Grow Offers SMEs a Free Alternative to Costly HR Software — Leave, Onboarding, and Training with No Per-Seat Fees

As HR software costs climb for growing teams, Ctrl+Grow makes online HR tools available free — for the whole company, with no card required.

Small businesses shouldn't have to choose between growing their team and affording the tools to manage it. Per-seat pricing makes that a real trade-off. We built Ctrl+Grow so it isn't one.” — Sophie Normand, Co-founder, Ctrl+Grow

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For small and medium-sized businesses, the cost of HR software has long been tied to headcount. The more a company grows, the higher the bill — a model that makes growth itself an expense. Ctrl+Grow is positioning its free plan as a direct answer to that problem, offering a full suite of HR tools at no cost, with no per-seat pricing and no time limit.Available now at ctrlgrow.com, the free plan gives businesses of any size immediate access to three operational HR tools: Leave Management, Employee Onboarding, and a Learning Management System (LMS). Every employee can be added from day one — no credit card required, no seat cap, no expiry.The Problem with Per-Seat PricingMost HR platforms charge per user, per agent, or per learner — structures that compound as organisations grow. A business that starts with ten employees faces a meaningfully different bill at thirty. For SMEs operating on tight margins, that pricing model creates a direct tension between growing the team and managing software costs.Ctrl+Grow's model separates tool access from headcount entirely. The free plan is priced per company — at zero — regardless of how many employees are added. Paid plans, starting at $97 per month, follow the same structure: flat pricing per organisation, not per user."Small businesses shouldn't have to choose between growing their team and affording the tools to manage it. Per-seat pricing makes that a real trade-off. We built Ctrl+Grow so it isn't one."— Sophie Normand, Co-founder, Ctrl+GrowTools Included in the Free PlanThe Ctrl+Grow free plan includes the following tools, available immediately with no setup fees or configuration requirements:- Leave Management: requests, approvals, and balances managed in one place for the entire team- Employee Onboarding: structured onboarding flows ensuring consistency for every new hire- Learning Management System: course delivery and applied AI training, with no per-learner charge- Unlimited seats: all employees included, with no user cap or seat cliff- No credit card required — the free plan has no expiry and no feature degradation over timeBuilt for Teams Without Dedicated IT or HR DepartmentsCtrl+Grow is designed to be operational from the moment a team signs up. There is no technical setup, no prompt-writing, and no AI expertise required. The platform is built for business owners and managers who need tools to work, not tools to configure.New features are released monthly. Free-plan users receive all new free-tier tools automatically as they go live, with no action required on their part. A public roadmap is maintained at ctrlgrow.com/roadmap.AvailabilityThe Ctrl+Grow free plan is available now at ctrlgrow.com. Sign-up requires no credit card and takes minutes. For organisations that require additional functionality, paid plans are available at $97 / month or $897 / year, both flat-rated per company.About Ctrl+GrowCtrl+Grow is an operational AI platform for SMEs and solopreneurs, providing HR and operations tools — leave management, onboarding, training, and support ticketing — under a single flat membership with no per-seat fees. The company was founded by Sophie Normand and JC Bougle, co-founders of iLathys, the studio behind fewStones , Authentic.ly, Storyboardhero , and Gwacamol.

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