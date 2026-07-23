Logo for spacedragon tattoo needle

Exploring Professional Manufacturers Providing Reliable Shader Tattoo Needle Solutions for Tattoo Artists Worldwide

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANGHAI, July 23, 2026 — The global tattoo equipment industry continues to evolve as professional artists and distributors increasingly demand sterile, precise, and reliable cartridge systems. Tattoo cartridge needles have become a preferred solution for modern tattoo professionals due to their single-use design, compatibility with rotary machines, and consistent performance.China has developed into an important manufacturing hub for professional tattoo equipment, supplying tattoo cartridge needles, PMU cartridges, SMP cartridges, and related consumables to global markets.This article highlights five notable shader tattoo needle manufacturers in China, focusing on their manufacturing capabilities, product expertise, and global supply experience.Industry Context: The Growing Demand for Precision Tattoo Cartridge NeedlesTattoo cartridge needles represent one of the key segments in the professional tattoo equipment market. Their advantages in hygiene, convenience, and performance have accelerated adoption among professional tattoo studios worldwide.Modern tattoo needle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on:• Precision needle alignment• Stable ink flow performance• Medical-grade materials• Controlled production environments• Quality traceability systems• OEM and private label manufacturing capabilitiesFor international buyers, selecting a reliable tattoo cartridge needle manufacturer with strong quality management systems and professional manufacturing experience has become increasingly important.1. Suzhou Creditech Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (CREDITECH MED / SPACEDRAGON TATTOO) – ISO 13485 Certified OEM & ODM ManufacturerSuzhou Creditech Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., operating under the corporate brand CREDITECH MED and professional tattoo needle brand SPACEDRAGON TATTOO, is a specialized manufacturer focusing on the research, development, production, and global supply of tattoo cartridge needles, PMU cartridges, SMP cartridges, and related consumables.Founded in 2009, the company has more than 15 years of experience in precision tattoo equipment manufacturing. With continuous investment in product development, process improvement, and quality management, CREDITECH MED provides professional OEM, ODM, and private label solutions for tattoo brands, distributors, and global partners.The company operates under an ISO 13485:2016 certified quality management system, ensuring controlled manufacturing processes, product traceability, risk management, and continuous improvement procedures.Its manufacturing capabilities include:• OEM tattoo cartridge needle production• ODM product development• Private label solutions• Custom packaging design• Needle configuration customization• Product structure improvement and developmentProduct Range and Manufacturing ExpertiseCREDITECH MED provides a wide range of professional cartridge needle solutions, including:• Traditional Tattoo Cartridge Needles• Shader Tattoo Cartridge Needles• Fine Line Tattoo Needles• PMU Cartridge Needles• SMP Tattoo Cartridge NeedlesProduct features include:• Needle diameters from 0.15mm to 0.35mm• Configurations including RL, RS, RM, Magnum, and Flat• Multiple taper options for different applications• Silicone anti-backflow membrane systems• EO sterilization• Universal compatibility with professional tattoo machinesManufactured in an ISO 13485:2016 certified facility, CREDITECH MED applies strict inspection procedures throughout production to maintain consistent quality and reliable performance.The company serves customers across Europe, North America, South America, and Southeast Asia, supporting international tattoo brands, wholesalers, and distributors with flexible manufacturing solutions.2. Suzhou Xiangcheng District Lengfeng Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.Located in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, Lengfeng Medical Instruments specializes in medical-grade tattoo needles and cartridge systems.The company provides various liner and shader configurations for professional tattoo applications, focusing on production consistency, hygiene control, and stable supply capability.With experience in tattoo consumable manufacturing, Lengfeng Medical Instruments serves domestic and international distributors seeking reliable supply partners.3. Wuxi Xiangtai Medical Technology Co., Ltd.Based in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, Xiangtai Medical Technology focuses on high-precision tattoo cartridge needles designed for professional artists and studios.The company provides customized solutions including private labeling, packaging support, and specialized needle configurations.Its products are used in multiple applications including lining, shading, and professional tattoo procedures, with a focus on manufacturing reliability and customer support.4. Shenzhen Ruici Technology Co., Ltd.Located in Shenzhen, Ruici Technology benefits from the region's advanced manufacturing ecosystem and technical resources.The company provides tattoo cartridge solutions with capabilities covering product design, customization, and mass production support.Its ODM services allow customers to develop customized tattoo equipment solutions from concept development through production.5. Yiwu Longman Tattoo Equipment Co., Ltd.Based in Yiwu, Zhejiang Province, Longman Tattoo Equipment supplies a wide range of tattoo equipment and cartridge products.Leveraging Yiwu's international trade advantages, the company focuses on efficient supply chain management and flexible solutions for wholesalers and distributors.Its tattoo cartridges include various configurations designed for different tattoo applications, including shader and liner styles.Market Outlook: The Future of Tattoo Cartridge Needle ManufacturingThe tattoo industry is moving toward higher standards of safety, precision, and manufacturing consistency. Companies with strong quality systems, advanced production capabilities, and customization services are better positioned to meet the growing global demand.The continued growth of permanent makeup (PMU) and scalp micropigmentation (SMP) applications is also driving demand for specialized cartridge needle solutions.As international tattoo brands and distributors increasingly seek professional OEM and ODM manufacturing partners, Chinese manufacturers continue to strengthen their position in the global tattoo equipment supply chain.Among these manufacturers, Suzhou Creditech Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., through its CREDITECH MED manufacturing platform and SPACEDRAGON TATTOO professional tattoo needle brand, represents the industry's transition toward medical-grade quality standards, precision manufacturing, and global cooperation.Contact Suzhou Creditech Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.For OEM/ODM projects, private labeling, and customized shader tattoo needle solutions:Company: Suzhou Creditech Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.Corporate Brand: CREDITECH MEDTattoo Needle Brand: SPACEDRAGON TATTOOPMU & SMP Brand: ESTLIAContact Person: YosminePhone / WhatsApp: +86 18625276381Email: estlia@creditechmed.comWebsite: www.creditechmed.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.