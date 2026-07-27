SAKEANI JAPAN to Launch 'Kokushu Seijo,' a Voice Actor and Japanese Sake and Shochu Subscription, in September 2026

A December 2025 launch event in Tokyo drew 5,800 visitors over two days; a survey of 511 attendees pointed to interest in brewing history.

The survey results suggested that visitors were looking for context rather than merchandise.” — Eiji Yoshida, CEO, SAKEANI JAPAN Inc.

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAKEANI JAPAN Inc. (Headquarters: Meguro-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Eiji Yoshida) announced that it will launch "Kokushu Seijo" (SAKEANI JAPAN), a subscription service pairing Japanese sake and shochu, known collectively as "kokushu," the national spirits of Japan, with original audio programs narrated by professional voice actors. The service is scheduled to begin in September 2026.Under the service, subscribers receive seasonal sake and shochu four times a year. Each shipment is accompanied by audio content in which voice actors describe the brewer’s approach, the history of the producing region, and the methods used at the participating brewery. According to the company, the service is organized around three elements: quarterly seasonal kokushu shipments, original voice-actor audio, and brewery narratives covering regional history and culture.The service is built on an original story property titled "MIZUNO MANIMANI," which depicts a water-governing dragon deity and water spirits associated with individual breweries. The company states that an animated adaptation is under consideration.Launch event and survey dataSAKEANI JAPAN held a launch announcement event, "Kokushu no Koe | Seijosai in TOKYO 2025," at Tokyo City i in the KITTE building on December 27 and 28, 2025. The company reports that the event drew a cumulative 5,800 visitors over two days and that it was promoted through social media and a single press release, without paid advertising. Eleven breweries from across Japan and several voice actors took part.A visitor survey conducted at the event (N=511) found that 42.5 percent of respondents described themselves as infrequent drinkers; that "history and culture" was the most frequently cited area of interest in kokushu, at 41.9 percent; and that 51.1 percent said they would like voice actors to narrate brewing history, compared with 15.5 percent who preferred character-voice performances."The survey results suggested that visitors were looking for context rather than merchandise," said Eiji Yoshida, CEO of SAKEANI JAPAN Inc. "We built the subscription around that finding. The audio is intended to explain why a particular bottle tastes the way it does, and who made it."International plansThe company plans to introduce the service outside Japan beginning with JapanFest in Atlanta, a Japanese cultural festival held in the southeastern United States that its organizers report draws approximately 22,000 to 25,000 attendees annually. SAKEANI JAPAN states that it is proceeding in cooperation with the Consulate-General of Japan in Atlanta, and that it is holding discussions with counterparts in distribution and import, events, media, and the voice-actor and talent sectors. English-language information is available at https://sakeani.com/en/ About SAKEANI JAPAN Inc.SAKEANI JAPAN Inc. was founded in March 2026 and is headquartered at 4F Flat Four Bldg., 1-1-5 Takaban, Meguro-ku, Tokyo, Japan. Its stated activities include the planning, production and operation of events; the planning, production and distribution of digital video and audio content; the sale, import and export of alcoholic beverages; e-commerce; voice-actor development and management; and cultural-business planning. Eiji Yoshida serves as CEO. Website: https://sakeani.com/ (English: https://sakeani.com/en/ ).Drinking by persons under the age of 20 is prohibited by law in Japan.

Japanese Voice Actors × Japanese Sake — Seijosai in TOKYO 2025 Recap | SAKEANI JAPAN

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