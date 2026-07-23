San Diego U.S. Border Patrol coordinates return of Mexican fugitive wanted for vehicle theft

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the San Diego Sector, working in coordination with the government of Mexico, recently facilitated the repatriation of a Mexican national wanted on an outstanding criminal warrant in Baja California, Mexico.

Agents from the Brown Field Border Patrol station arrested the man and processed him for removal. During processing, he disclosed an outstanding warrant in Mexico. The San Diego Sector Foreign Operations Branch coordinated with Mexico’s Fiscalía General de la República and Fiscalía General del Estado, which confirmed the active warrant for vehicle theft, an offense carrying a potential prison sentence of five to 12 years under Mexican law.

On July 14, Border Patrol personnel transported the man to the San Ysidro Port of Entry and transferred his custody to Mexican authorities for prosecution.

“This case highlights the strong partnership between the U.S. Border Patrol and our Mexican law enforcement counterparts,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre. “Our close coordination ensures that individuals attempting to evade justice by crossing international borders are held accountable and reinforces our shared commitment to public safety on both sides of the border.”

The successful transfer underscores the continued cooperation between the U.S. Border Patrol and the government of Mexico to identify and repatriate fugitives, ensuring the United States does not serve as a refuge for individuals seeking to avoid prosecution.

The San Diego Sector remains committed to working with domestic and international law enforcement partners to enhance border security and protect the communities they serve.