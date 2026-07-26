From Asia to Doha: Rasmal Ventures Portfolio Hits 20,000-Building Milestone and Enters the $171B GCC Logistics Market

Rasmal Ventures Portfolio NEXX Global and EnergyX Expand to GCC

NEXX Global's Smart Fulfillment Center enters construction at Milaha in Doha. EnergyX establishes a Gulf command centre as it serves 20,000+ buildings globally

DOHA, QATAR, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rasmal Ventures , Qatar's first prominent investment firm, today reports milestones across two portfolio companies: NEXX Global's Smart Fulfillment Center is under construction at Milaha Logistics City in Doha, and EnergyX is establishing its global command centre in Qatar following a Rasmal-led round described as one of the largest of its kind in MENA.NEXX Global's Smart Fulfillment Center — 5,000 square metres inside Milaha Logistics City, Doha — is advancing through its pilot phase toward full operations. The facility deploys 50 sorting robots processing 2,400 items per hour, Autonomous Mobile Robots, and NEXX's Agentic AI system, NEXXBot. It targets the GCC logistics market projected to reach $171 billion by 2033. Rasmal introduced NEXX to Milaha before committing capital — the commercial relationship preceded the investment.“Rasmal brought more than capital — they brought connections. That greately enhanced our Gulf trajectory entirely. The growth journey is what happens when the right investor opens the right door.” — Oscar Hui, CEO, NEXX GlobalEnergyX is deployed across 20,000+ buildings globally with 300+ intellectual property assets. Its EnergyX DY-Building achieved annual 129.6% energy self-sufficiency— certified by the Korea Energy Agency. Following the Rasmal-led investment round, co-invested with Qatar Development Bank (QDB) with the support of Invest Qatar and described by Rasmal as one of the largest transactions of its kind in MENA, EnergyX is establishing its global command centre in Qatar and the GCC.Establishing our global command centre in Qatar is not incidental — it reflects where we believe the next phase of building energy transformation will be led. The Rasmal investment along with Invest Qatar’s support gave us the institutional foundation to make that commitment to the Gulf market with confidence.” — Sean Park, CEO, EnergyX“The milestones NEXX and EnergyX are hitting today began with one decision: open the Gulf door before committing capital. What they are building now is what that discipline produces.” — Soumaya Ben Beya Dridje, Partner, Rasmal Ventures.For more information, contact Narrative One Communications Team:

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