Ilona Kirzhner Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ilona Kirzhner, multi-unit Hammer & Nails franchise owner and operator, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how disciplined leadership, operational excellence, and investing in people can create long-term business success.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Kirzhner explores how entrepreneurs can build wealth by scaling within a franchise system, while demonstrating how strong systems, team development, and consistent operational standards support sustainable growth. She also discusses leading with accountability, creating win-win opportunities, and building credibility in unfamiliar industries.Ilona’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/ilona-kirzhner

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