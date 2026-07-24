ThreeBestRated® Recognises Eye Zen Optical for Personalised Eye Care and Quality Eyewear
We believe that the right pair of glasses can truly improve a person's quality of life.”KALLANG, SINGAPORE, July 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear vision begins with the right eyewear. Opticians help people find the perfect glasses and lenses to suit their vision needs and lifestyle. Eye Zen Optical is dedicated to providing excellent eye care and a wide selection of eyewear, ensuring every customer enjoys clear vision, lasting comfort, and confidence in their everyday life.
— Allen
Eye Zen Optical has been recognised by ThreeBestRated® as one of the trusted opticians in Kallang, Singapore. This honour reflects its unwavering commitment to providing quality eyewear, comprehensive service, and exceptional customer care.
Allen shared, “ThreeBestRated listing gives them a level of credibility to hold on to before they even walk through the door. We've had quite a few customers mention they specifically found us through that listing, and they tend to arrive already feeling reasonably confident about us. That's a good foundation to start from, especially when someone has never visited us before”.
Allen founded Eye Zen Optical in 2022 after nearly two decades in the optical industry. He has worked in the field since 2005, training under an experienced optical lens specialist, and gaining the skills and knowledge needed to provide reliable vision care. With years of experience in the field, Allen opened Eye Zen Optical to offer reliable eyewear solutions, honest advice, and friendly service, ensuring every customer enjoys a comfortable and positive experience.
Eye Zen Optical's Personalised Approach
At Eye Zen Optical, Allen believes that quality eye care begins with understanding each customer's lifestyle. Rather than focusing only on selling eyewear, the team takes the time to learn about customers' daily routines. They ask questions such as:
>> Do you spend many hours using a computer?
>> Do you drive at night?
>> Do you spend a lot of time outdoors?
This allows them to recommend lenses and frames that provide great comfort and vision.
Allen said, "We believe that the right pair of glasses can truly improve a person's quality of life." This personalised approach has helped Eye Zen Optical build lasting relationships and earn the trust of the Kallang Bahru community.
Helping Customers Protect Their Vision
With increasing screen time becoming part of everyday life, Eye Zen Optical regularly assists customers experiencing digital eye strain, dry eyes, headaches, and blurred vision. Their team educates customers on healthy visual habits, including the 20-20-20 rule, maintaining proper lighting while working, and taking regular screen breaks.
For children, the practice encourages regular eye examinations from an early age and recommends outdoor activities to help slow the progression of myopia. Parents are also advised to create well-lit study environments and encourage proper reading distances and healthy device habits.
Keeping Pace with Optical Innovation
Eye Zen Optical stays updated with the latest developments in the optical industry by working closely with trusted lens manufacturers, attending industry exhibitions, and following innovations from leading eyewear markets such as Japan and South Korea. Their team also participates in continuing professional education to stay informed about advances in myopia management, lens technologies, and tailored vision solutions.
Modern lens measurement technology allows the practice to consider not only a customer's prescription but also their posture, working distance, and everyday visual habits, resulting in more precise and comfortable eyewear.
Specialised Care That Makes a Difference
What sets Eye Zen Optical apart is its dedicated to providing unhurried, individualised care. Every consultation is conducted with attention to detail, especially for customers with complex prescriptions or ongoing vision concerns.
The practice also has experience managing more challenging conditions, including squint and anisometropia, offering customised solutions for customers who may not have found success with conventional eyewear elsewhere. This dedication to specialised care has made Eye Zen Optical a trusted destination for families seeking quality optical services.
Advice for Maintaining Healthy Eyes
Drawing from years of experience, Allen encourages people to develop simple habits that protect their vision:
>> Ensure work and study areas are well lit.
>> Clean lenses using a proper microfiber cloth.
>> Avoid placing glasses face down or leaving them in hot environments.
>> Schedule regular eye examinations, especially for young children.
>> Spend more time outdoors to support healthy vision.
By combining expert advice, advanced technology, and genuine customer care, Eye Zen Optical continues to help people enjoy clearer vision and healthier eyes for years to come. To get in touch with them, visit eyezenoptical.biz.
Allen
Eye Zen Optical
+65 8048 8379
eyezenoptical@gmail.com
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2026 ThreeBestRated® Winner Eye Zen Optical Shares Expert Tips for Better Vision and Eye Health
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