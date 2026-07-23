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Exploring Leading Manufacturers Delivering Ergonomic Designs, Advanced Manufacturing Capabilities, and Reliable Salon Seating Solutions Worldwide

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ningbo, China ，July 23——Global salon chair industry continues to expand, driven by rising demand for ergonomic and durable seating solutions. A 2025 salon furniture market report from Fact.MR valued the global salon chairs segment at approximately USD 10.57 billion, with hydraulic barber chairs comprising 42.5% of the product type share according to Market Intelo. Based on production scale, export volume, certification breadth, and OEM capabilities, ten manufacturers have been identified as particularly reliable partners in 2026. Ningbo Hongzi Beauty & Hairdressing Equipment Co., Ltd. – Leading OEM Barber Chair ManufacturerHeadquartered in Yuyao Sanqi City, Zhejiang, Ningbo Hongzi Beauty & Hairdressing Equipment Co., Ltd. is a 22,000 m² facility founded in 2012. The company employs over 200 people and produces 180,000 units annually, focusing on barber chair, shampoo chair, massage bed, and manicure table manufacturing. With 100% export to North America and Europe, Hongzi has completed SGS flame retardant tests for both foam and artificial leather (UK Furniture and Furnishings Regulations 1988) and passed PFAS testing per EN 14582:2016. The company offers OEM services (logo/color customization) with a monthly capacity of 15,000 sets and MOQ of 5 units. Typical lead times are 15 days for orders under 100 units and 30 days for larger quantities. A one-year warranty on pumps and free replacement of damaged products support after-sales reliability. Case records show a global dealer supplied 200,000 units over one year, highlighting Hongzi’s ability to deliver diverse vintage and modern styles, customizable materials, and full salon equipment sets.Takara Belmont (Japan)Founded in 1921, Takara Belmont is a globally recognized salon furniture brand originating from Japan. The company is known for its high-end hydraulic barber chairs, salon styling stations, and comprehensive interior design for beauty establishments. Its products are distributed across North America, Europe, and Asia, often specified for premium salon chain projects.Koken (USA/Japan)Koken is a barber chair manufacturer with a strong presence in both the US and Japanese markets. Established decades ago, the brand focuses on classic and modern barber seating, with heavy-duty construction and a reputation for enduring hydraulics used in high-traffic barbershops.Pibbs Industries (USA)Pibbs Industries is a US-based manufacturer of salon and medical equipment, including hydraulic barber chairs, styling chairs, and salon dryers. The company is known for its wide product range and consistent supply to professional salons and barbershops across America.Gamma & Bross (Italy)Gamma & Bross is an Italian brand recognized for high-design salon furniture and barber chairs. Combining aesthetic elegance with ergonomic function, the company exports globally, serving luxury salons and international distributors.Mestel (Spain/China)Mestel operates both in Spain and China, providing a full portfolio of salon chairs, barber chairs, and manicure tables. Its dual production base allows cost competitiveness while maintaining European design standards, making it a popular choice for mid‑market salon chains.LCL Beauty (China)LCL Beauty is a Chinese manufacturer specialized in salon furniture including barber chairs, shampoo chairs, and styling stations. The company supports OEM and has export experience to Europe and North America, with a focus on value‑driven volume production.Rishon (Israel)Rishon is an Israel‑based manufacturer of professional salon equipment, including hydraulic barber chairs, dryer chairs, and styling chairs. Its products are distributed globally, with a reputation for durability and service reliability.Belvedere (USA)Belvedere, a US brand with roots dating back to 1960, manufactures luxury salon furniture and barber chairs. Known for craftsmanship and high‑end design, Belvedere chairs are commonly found in upscale salons and barbershops worldwide.Fama Holdings (UK)Fama Holdings is a UK‑based salon equipment manufacturer producing barber chairs, shampoo units, and salon furniture. The company emphasizes British design and robust construction, with strong distribution across Europe and the Middle East.Market Outlook & Buyer ConsiderationsThe global salon chairs market is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2035, driven by rising chain salon investments and consumer demand for comfort during longer coloring and styling services. Hydraulic barber chairs remain the most dominant sub‑segment, and buyers evaluating OEM partners increasingly require certified materials (PFAS‑free, flame retardant) and flexible production lead times. Ningbo Hongzi exemplifies these capabilities with SGS and PFAS certifications, a 15‑day lead time for standard orders, and a one‑year pump warranty.For procurement managers, the ability to customize logo, color, and materials—combined with stable MOQ of 5 units—reduces upfront risk. The company’s track record of fulfilling 200,000‑unit annual dealer orders demonstrates its capacity to support both small‑scale and enterprise‑level distributors.Contact Ningbo HongziFor inquiries about barber chair wholesale, OEM production, or customized solutions, contact Rebecca Song:Email: hz@hz-beauty.comTel/WhatsApp: +86 13626845119Official website: www.hz-beauty.com

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