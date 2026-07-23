Above Digital launches Lead to Revenue Masterclass for UAE business owners

Above Digital Founder and CEO, Namita Ramani Above Digital team photo

Live online session will help service-based businesses identify gaps between marketing activity, lead generation and revenue growth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Above Digital , a Dubai-based performance marketing agency, will host a live online masterclass to help UAE business owners understand why their marketing activity may be generating enquiries without delivering consistent revenue growth.Taking place on 11 August 2026 from 3pm to 4.30pm UAE time, the Lead to Revenue Masterclass will be led by Above Digital Founder and CEO, Namita Ramani . The 90-minute session is designed for service-based businesses, clinics, B2B companies and entrepreneurs that are investing in marketing but struggling to attract qualified leads or convert them into customers.Ramani believes the challenge often lies beyond advertising performance. Businesses may be promoting the wrong service, targeting an unsuitable audience or using messaging that does not reflect where prospective customers are in their decision-making process.“Many business owners assume their advertising has failed when the deeper issue is the system behind it,” said Ramani. “If a campaign attracts people who are unlikely to buy, it wastes the marketing budget and the sales team’s time. Over time, this can lead businesses to conclude that marketing does not work for them.”Founded in 2004, Above Digital works with service businesses across sectors including healthcare, wellness, property and professional services. Ramani has more than 20 years of experience developing digital marketing and lead-generation strategies in the UAE.During the masterclass, participants will use a practical workbook to review the different stages through which a lead becomes a paying customer. The session will cover how to:Calculate the monthly sales needed to meet annual revenue targetsIdentify the service with the strongest potential for focused investmentUnderstand the problems prospective customers are actively trying to solveFind the point in the sales process where the greatest number of leads are being lostAssess a UAE campaign designed to generate qualified leads for a service-based business“More advertising is not always the answer,” Ramani added. “Before increasing their budgets, business owners need to understand what they are selling, who they need to reach and what happens after an enquiry comes in. That is how marketing activity becomes a reliable revenue system.”The masterclass is particularly relevant to businesses generating between AED 1 million and AED 3 million in annual revenue that have active marketing programmes but are experiencing slower or inconsistent growth.The Lead to Revenue Masterclass costs US$97 per participant. Registration is available at www. workshop .abovedigital.com/lead-to-revenue-framework

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