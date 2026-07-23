AmeriFreight Pursues Dual Growth Strategy as U.S. Auto Transport Faces Rising Costs and Fraud Risk

AmeriFreight Auto Transport Best of 2026 Award Winner BusinessRate Asadullah Sameer Ismailzada, CEO of AmeriFreight Auto Transport

AmeriFreight Auto Transport launches two-track growth plan—consumer awareness and operational investment—amid rising fuel costs, labor shortages, fraud risks.

TYRONE, GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmeriFreight Auto Transport , a Tyrone, Georgia-based car shipping broker, is pursuing a two-track expansion strategy: growing consumer demand for vehicle shipping while strengthening its carrier network, fraud prevention programs, and internal operations. The company serves consumers, dealerships, OEMs, and corporate relocation programs, and says it will build capacity before pursuing new customers — not the other way around.Fuel costs reshape the marketBrokerage fraud is an accelerating problem in U.S. vehicle shipping. New entrants with minimal vetting infrastructure have entered the market, and consumers typically have no way to verify whether a carrier is properly licensed and insured before their vehicle is picked up. The underlying driver is margin pressure: rising fuel costs and labor shortages have pushed many brokers to cut carrier vetting standards and reduce service capacity in order to compete on price. The result is a market split between operators who lower rates by cutting corners and those who absorb higher costs to maintain standards.“The transportation industry continues to face challenges, including rising fuel costs, labor shortages, fraud risks, and increasing customer expectations,” says Asadullah Sameer Ismailzada, CEO of AmeriFreight Auto Transport. “Our response has been to focus on operational excellence. Rather than sacrificing quality to reduce costs, we invest in technology, process improvements, and fraud prevention measures that increase efficiency while not only maintaining, but improving service standards.”Operations before outreachAmeriFreight’s model is built on unique carrier vetting, real-time communication, and digital tracking that gives customers visibility throughout the shipping process. The company has operated for more than 22 years without dropping those standards — through fuel crises, labor shortages, and the entry of lower-cost competitors. Its infrastructure, it says, is what separates a reliable shipment from one that leaves a customer without their vehicle and without recourse. AmeriFreight serves both individual consumers and business accounts, including dealerships and corporate relocation programs.“We continue to invest heavily in our people, technology, and operational capabilities,” Ismailzada says. “Strong teams equipped with the right tools deliver better customer experiences, and sustainable growth follows naturally from that foundation.”Shipping reaches first-time customersA significant portion of AmeriFreight’s consumer growth strategy targets people who have never considered vehicle shipping as an option. Many are unaware that it can be cheaper and lower-risk than driving a vehicle long-distance during a relocation. The company is directing resources toward closing that awareness gap, particularly among customers navigating job relocations, military duty station changes, college moves, and long-distance vehicle purchases. These are time-sensitive situations in which driving is often the default — not because it is preferred, but because shipping is not known to be available or affordable. For military families facing mandatory relocation timelines, the gap between awareness and availability can mean avoidable cost, lost time, and added logistics stress at an already demanding moment.About AmeriFreightAmeriFreight Auto Transport is a U.S.-based car shipping broker with more than 22 years of experience serving consumers, dealerships, OEMs, and corporate relocation programs. The company provides open and enclosed auto transport options nationwide, with a focus on carrier vetting, fraud prevention, and customer transparency throughout the shipping process.

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