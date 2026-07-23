S3 AeroDefense and Honeywell Aerospace expand partnership to support Saudi Arabia’s defense aviation readiness

FARNBOROUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S3 AeroDefense announced the expansion of its longstanding agreement with Honeywell Aerospace to strengthen aftermarket support for defense customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.As Honeywell Aerospace’s defense aftermarket distributor in Saudi Arabia, S3 AeroDefense will provide military operators with authorized access to Honeywell Aerospace spare parts and sustainment solutions that support critical aircraft systems and platforms.The collaboration combines Honeywell Aerospace’s advanced aerospace technologies with S3 AeroDefense’s global distribution and sustainment capabilities. Together, they will help Saudi defense operators improve access to authentic OEM components, reduce procurement complexity and support long-term fleet readiness.“This agreement represents an important milestone in our longstanding relationship with Honeywell Aerospace,” said Aksel Sidem, President of S3 AeroDefense. “We are proud to continue supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by delivering OEM-authorized sustainment solutions that strengthen long-term readiness.”“Saudi Arabia is a strategically important market for Honeywell Aerospace, and we remain committed to strengthening our support for the Kingdom’s defense aerospace industry," said Mike Vallillo, vice president of International Defense at Honeywell Aerospace. "By expanding our collaboration with S3 AeroDefense, we are bringing our aftermarket capabilities closer to our customers, helping improve access to genuine OEM parts, reducing turnaround times and enhancing aircraft readiness across critical defense platforms.”The agreement includes Honeywell Aerospace products across power systems, avionics, electronic solutions, military lighting, mechanical systems, and other mission-critical aircraft applications, reinforcing fleet sustainment and operational readiness.About S3 AeroDefenseS3 AeroDefense is a global provider of military aircraft sustainment solutions, delivering OEM-authorized distribution, repair, and customized technical support to military operators worldwide. Backed by strategic partnerships with leading aerospace manufacturers, S3 provides responsive aftermarket solutions that enhance fleet readiness, simplify sustainment, and support mission success across a wide range of defense aviation platforms. To learn more, visit Home - S3 AeroDefense or follow us on our LinkedIn at S3 AeroDefense.About Honeywell AerospaceHoneywell Aerospace (Nasdaq: HONA) is an independent global aerospace and defense company whose critical technologies are broadly deployed on the world’s leading commercial air transport, business aviation, defense and space platforms. These integrated solutions enable safer, more efficient, and more reliable missions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company employs more than 36,000 people globally and supports more than 10,000 customers. With a broad portfolio spanning avionics and navigation systems, engines and power systems, and control systems for aircraft, Honeywell Aerospace combines commitment and deep engineering expertise to drive innovation and long-term value for the aerospace industry. For more information, visit www.honeywellaerospace.com or follow Honeywell Aerospace on LinkedIn.

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